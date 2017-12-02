 Skip Nav
Holiday Living
40 Cheap and Easy Ugly Christmas Sweater DIYs
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
The Top 12 Things Not to Miss When Visiting Vienna, Austria

If you're seeking your next travel destination, look no further than the special city of Vienna. Acclaimed for its eccentric culture, soul-stirring music, and exquisite cuisine, this capital of Austria offers an unforgettable time for all. With its elegant winding roads, imperial palaces, and cutting-edge design, it truly is a European dreamland. In fact, there is a pizzeria that cooks your pizza inside a gigantic disco ball. (Don't worry; we'll touch on that later.) So, ready to start packing your bags? See the top 10 can't-miss attractions ahead!

The stunning Belvedere Palace.
And while you could explore the inside of the palace for days on end and still just scratch the surface, brace yourself, because the outside gardens are just as spectacular!
The monumental St. Peter's Church.
Although the outside detail is opulent enough to hypnotize anyone, be sure to head inside to take in the rich interior filled with golden stucco, as well as the astonishing turreted dome.
The eclectic shops nestled throughout Old City.
The pizza at Disco Volante.
All the pizzas are baked to perfection in a spinning oven shaped like a gigantic disco ball!
Plus, this Italian-inspired pizza joint is located in the trendy sixth district known as Mariahilf, which makes for the perfect post-meal stroll.
The vibrant Naschmarkt market.
The awe-inspiring detail of City Hall.
The grand Austrian Parliament Building.
The sweet treats at Cafe Demel.
But if you're on a time crunch and looking for something on the go, consider a tasty trdelník. Locally known as chimney cakes, this rolled, doughy pastry first made its appearance in Prague years ago, but can now be found all throughout the streets of Vienna. And as expected, it's delicious!
The glorious gloriette at the Schönbrunn Palace.
What makes this particular gloriette unique is its multiple floors and lateral arched arcade wings. The flat roof serves as an observation deck for visitors, which provides a wonderful view of the palace and city, as pictured above. Of course, once you've taken in the sweeping vista, you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't also explore the palace itself.
When making your way there, don't forget to stop by the gardens and infamous tree tunnel.
The fun rides at Prater Park.
Bonus: Searching for a place to stay?
Extra bonus: Wondering how to get around?
Start Slideshow
