There's an Insane Volcano Tree-House Loft in Hawaii — and You Can Stay in It!

A gorgeous rental in Hawaii? We're already sold — but add "tree house," "loft," and "volcano" on top of it, and it's game over. The genuine tree house was built by its artist-owner and is available for rent on TripAdvisor Rentals for $350 per night. The rate isn't actually too bad considering that the one-bedroom, one-bath loft is spacious enough to sleep up to seven guests at a time.

Standing 20 feet high among native Hawaiian trees, the unique property is located between two active volcanic vents. Though that's slightly terrifying, it's also pretty incredible that you can use the volcano's occasional red glow as your night light.

In addition to being able to enjoy a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the private four-acre paradise, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Volcano Village are also nearby for exploring. Stargaze from your bed, take in the scenery on the deck, or pop in a movie in this homey abode. Especially with a full kitchen and bath equipped, this is seriously an awesome way to experience the Big Island.

