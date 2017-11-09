WOW Air Will Start Flying Out of JFK in 2018 — and They're Offering $99 Flights to Celebrate!

Good news, New Yorkers — Iceland's low-cost airline, WOW Air, will be offering flights out of JFK beginning April 26, 2018. The carrier also plans to up the number of flights out of Newark Liberty International airport to 13 per week starting in May. Come Spring, East Coasters will be able to travel from JFK to Reykjavík (where WOW Air is stationed) as well as 22 other cities around the world.

WOW Air is known for its cheap flights to Iceland, but it's also offering $99 one-way tickets out of select cities to Paris, Amsterdam, London Stansted, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen, and Berlin to celebrate the new route!

From Newark (EWR), Cleveland (CLE), and Cincinnati (CVG) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (STN), Frankfurt (FRA), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH), and Berlin (SXF) via Iceland.

to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (STN), Frankfurt (FRA), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH), and Berlin (SXF) via Iceland. Miami (MIA) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), and Copenhagen (CPH) via Iceland.

to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), and Copenhagen (CPH) via Iceland. Boston (BOS) and Pittsburgh (PIT) to Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (STN), Brussels (BRU), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH), Edinburgh (EDI), and Stockholm (ARN) via Iceland.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so book your flights ASAP online!