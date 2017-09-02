5 Ways to Give Back While You Travel the Globe

While I was exploring New Orleans, I was stopped by a young lady on the street team for the ACLU. Since I was familiar with the organization as a monthly donor, I stopped to hear what she had to say. Breanna told me she and her colleagues were hitting the streets for ESSENCE Festival to shed light on the incarceration rate in Louisiana. I donated $10 and wished her luck on the campaign. As I walked away, I thought about how often I visit cities, take in all they have to offer, but don't make time to give anything back. Which left me asking myself, "How can I give back to the communities I visit?" With a little research, I was able to compile a list of meaningful ways to make a difference while traveling the world.



