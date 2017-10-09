Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Return Policy

If there's one thing you can rely on in this world, it's Amazon. Groceries, ebooks, last-minute necessities (thank you, Prime), it's got you. And when your purchases don't quite work out, most of them are refundable through Amazon's standard 30-day policy. See exactly what you can and can't return below.

Refundable Items

Amazon devices: Items including Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets, Amazon Echo devices, and Amazon-branded accessories purchased from Amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of the delivery date. They must be in new condition.

Items including Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets, Amazon Echo devices, and Amazon-branded accessories purchased from Amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of the delivery date. They must be in new condition. AmazonFresh items: You may request a refund for spilled or damaged items, but they're not returnable.

You may request a refund for spilled or damaged items, but they're not returnable. Automotive items: Any defected items shipped from and sold by Amazon.com covered by a manufacturer's warranty will be replaced or refunded by Amazon.

Any defected items shipped from and sold by Amazon.com covered by a manufacturer's warranty will be replaced or refunded by Amazon. Baby items: All baby items except for clothing sizes 0 to 24 months can be returned within 90 days of delivery.

All baby items except for clothing sizes 0 to 24 months can be returned within 90 days of delivery. Computers: New desktops, laptops, or tablets purchased from Amazon.com that arrived in damaged condition or are still in an unopened box can be returned for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. If a computer wouldn't start up upon receiving, Amazon may test it and charge you 15 percent of the sales price if it works.

New desktops, laptops, or tablets purchased from Amazon.com that arrived in damaged condition or are still in an unopened box can be returned for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. If a computer wouldn't start up upon receiving, Amazon may test it and charge you 15 percent of the sales price if it works. Ebooks: Books purchased from the Kindle Store can be returned within seven days of purchase.

Books purchased from the Kindle Store can be returned within seven days of purchase. Handmade at Amazon: Before exchanging any custom and handmade products, you must notify the third-party seller within 14 days. The seller is not required to honor a refund or exchange unless the item arrives damaged or defected.

Before exchanging any custom and handmade products, you must notify the third-party seller within 14 days. The seller is not required to honor a refund or exchange unless the item arrives damaged or defected. Jewelry and watches: Any accessories over $35 and in their original condition may be returned with original documentation only.

Any accessories over $35 and in their original condition may be returned with original documentation only. TVs: Televisions should be in new condition and unopened.

Televisions should be in new condition and unopened. Wickedly Prime, Amazon Elements, Happy Belly, Mama Bear, and Presto!: You may return for a full refund up to one year after purchase.

You may return for a full refund up to one year after purchase. Wedding registry items: Anything received from your Amazon Wedding Registry as a gift can be returned within 180 days. But any items bought directly by you, the registry owner, are subject to Amazon's standard 30-day policy.

Anything received from your Amazon Wedding Registry as a gift can be returned within 180 days. But any items bought directly by you, the registry owner, are subject to Amazon's standard 30-day policy. Pet food: You can't return pet food and similar products but you can receive a refund.

Nonrefundable Items