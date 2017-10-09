Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Return Policy

What Is Amazon's Return Policy?
If there's one thing you can rely on in this world, it's Amazon. Groceries, ebooks, last-minute necessities (thank you, Prime), it's got you. And when your purchases don't quite work out, most of them are refundable through Amazon's standard 30-day policy. See exactly what you can and can't return below.
Refundable Items
- Amazon devices: Items including Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets, Amazon Echo devices, and Amazon-branded accessories purchased from Amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of the delivery date. They must be in new condition.
- AmazonFresh items: You may request a refund for spilled or damaged items, but they're not returnable.
- Automotive items: Any defected items shipped from and sold by Amazon.com covered by a manufacturer's warranty will be replaced or refunded by Amazon.
- Baby items: All baby items except for clothing sizes 0 to 24 months can be returned within 90 days of delivery.
- Computers: New desktops, laptops, or tablets purchased from Amazon.com that arrived in damaged condition or are still in an unopened box can be returned for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. If a computer wouldn't start up upon receiving, Amazon may test it and charge you 15 percent of the sales price if it works.
- Ebooks: Books purchased from the Kindle Store can be returned within seven days of purchase.
- Handmade at Amazon: Before exchanging any custom and handmade products, you must notify the third-party seller within 14 days. The seller is not required to honor a refund or exchange unless the item arrives damaged or defected.
- Jewelry and watches: Any accessories over $35 and in their original condition may be returned with original documentation only.
- TVs: Televisions should be in new condition and unopened.
- Wickedly Prime, Amazon Elements, Happy Belly, Mama Bear, and Presto!: You may return for a full refund up to one year after purchase.
- Wedding registry items: Anything received from your Amazon Wedding Registry as a gift can be returned within 180 days. But any items bought directly by you, the registry owner, are subject to Amazon's standard 30-day policy.
- Pet food: You can't return pet food and similar products but you can receive a refund.
Nonrefundable Items
- Games, software downloads, apps, or purchases from the Amazon Digital Music store (unless otherwise specified)
- Live plants or insects
- Most wine
- Prepaid phone or game cards
- Hazardous materials like flammable liquids or gases
- Tickets
