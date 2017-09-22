Holy Sh*t! That Circle on Your Tupperware Lid Actually Has a Genius Purpose

My whole life, I always assumed that the indented circle on GladWare containers was purely for design purposes. I don't know about you, but I've never cared to read the labels that advertise "interlocking lids," nor would I even think to figure out what that meant. Little did I know that the circle actually has a genius function: it serves as the lid to the mini cups that come with To Go containers for dressing and sauces! Feel free to take a second to take that in.

We were in shock when we realized that the two products were literally made for each other, and that the small cups fit all GladWare. See the interlocking lids in action below!