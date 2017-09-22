 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
This Game of Thrones Couples Costume Will Make People Swoon — or Cringe
Budget Tips
4 Times NOT to Save Money While Traveling
Hocus Pocus
Here's What These 8 Hocus Pocus Filming Locations Look Like Now

What Is the Circle on GladWare Lids For?

Holy Sh*t! That Circle on Your Tupperware Lid Actually Has a Genius Purpose

My whole life, I always assumed that the indented circle on GladWare containers was purely for design purposes. I don't know about you, but I've never cared to read the labels that advertise "interlocking lids," nor would I even think to figure out what that meant. Little did I know that the circle actually has a genius function: it serves as the lid to the mini cups that come with To Go containers for dressing and sauces! Feel free to take a second to take that in.

We were in shock when we realized that the two products were literally made for each other, and that the small cups fit all GladWare. See the interlocking lids in action below!

Join the conversation
Life HacksHome Life
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds