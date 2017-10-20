What Is an Ecovillage?
What an Ecovillage Actually Is — and Why You Should Visit One
I was 18 the first time I heard about an ecovillage. My environmental studies professor brought up this time he lived at Arcosanti, an experimental town in the Arizona desert focused on innovating sustainable living. Intrigued, I dug deeper, eventually coming across The Ecovillage at Ithaca, which was just a few hours away from my school. We had to give a presentation on a creative solution to the looming environmental crisis, so I used it as an excuse to head upstate and take one of its free tours. I was immediately hooked. They had hay-bale-insulated houses, an organic farm, composting, and a large common house with a kitchen where they ate community dinners. They were actively figuring out how to live in a way that was better for the planet.
An ecovillage is a community that aims to achieve environmental and social sustainability.
An ecovillage is an intentional community (meaning that people are choosing to live with each other, as opposed to an apartment complex, for example, where you don't get to pick your neighbors) that aims to achieve environmental and social sustainability. Ecovillages exist all around the world. Some have 10 members, some have thousands. They all self-govern in some way — consensus decision-making and a core group of governing members seem to be popular structures. Ecovillages aren't an isolated phenomenon — they make up a global movement toward sustainable living.
Ten thousand ecovillages are registered with an organization called the Global Ecovillage Network. Something that distinguishes these communities from a run-of-the-mill commune is that they have a mission to share their methods of sustainable living with those who live outside of the community. Because of this, many ecovillages have tours or allow visitors to stay at the community for various periods of time.
When I was 20, I took off my Spring semester and booked a one-way ticked to Chennai, India. I took a short bus ride to Pondicherri and then a rickshaw to the town of Auroville, where I stayed at what was pretty much the equivalent of a youth hostel. The Ecovillage at Ithaca was made up of an impressive group of families who built a community on a hill above the city — in some ways, a progressive and more sustainable version of a gated community. Auroville is a town unto itself. It has a city center with a dining hall and cafe and shops. Long, dusty roads connect houses, farms, schools, and manufacturing centers through land that was reforested by Aurovillians. Most people have motorbikes or bicycles to get around. Its denizens come from 49 nations, but one third of the population is Indian.
At Auroville, I made friends, I lounged on an amazing beach, I hung out with the teenagers who had grown up there, and I immersed myself in a different way of living. For the first week, I woke up at 5 a.m. to pull weeds at an organic farm a 10-minute bike ride away from where I was staying. In exchange, I was given free breakfast. I spent a lot of time at the cafe in the town center, reading and writing. Other travelers lived in small huts on the farm, working more than I did but staying there for free — they'd found Auroville through an organization called Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF). There's nothing better than traveling to afford us the opportunity to experience something other than what we think the world is. More than ever now, we need to be looking for creative ways to approach sustainable living, and what better way to do that than through visiting people who are actively trying to live in a way that's good for the planet and for themselves?
Intrigued? I thought you might be. I've compiled a list and brief descriptions of some notable ecovillages around the world, focusing on communities that have good accommodations for visitors. You can plan your trip around staying there, like I did when I visited India, or make a point of just stopping in for the day. If you're already considering something like WWOOFing, this could be another to direction to look into. You have a lot of options, so you can find something that works for you!
- Auroville — India. I absolutely recommend that anyone traveling through southern India visit Auroville. You can just stop by for an afternoon and catch a tour, but it would be best to stay for at least a week. If you're looking to plan a longer backpacking trip through India and Southeast Asia, Auroville is a great place to stop for an extended time and meet other travelers. Guest services will help you with getting around or staying informed on the events and classes happening around town. If you're not into group activities, you can do your own thing and come and go as you please, much more so than you can at other ecovillages. Auroville is also a very spiritual place, so if you're more into meditation and yoga than organic farming, this would still be a great place for you to visit.
- The Farm — Tennessee. About an hour and a half southwest of Nashville, The Farm sits on eight square miles of lush, green land. There are a range of options on how to visit and things to do; its Ecohostel offers camping for $12/night, as well as dormitories, private rooms, private cabins, and "school bus suites." If you'd like to get to know some of the locals, you can check out its bed and breakfast options. Visitors are invited to join in community potlucks and use common spaces. One of the most unique aspects this community is the The Farm Midwifery Center, where aspiring midwives can take workshops and classes and expecting parents can go to deliver their children in a stress-free environment. The Farm has a variety of internships and volunteer opportunities for those looking to stay with the community for a longer period of time. If you're hooked on ecovillages, it also hosts an Ecovillage Training Center, where you can take courses while you stay. For those just passing through, day tours are available for $25.
- Eco Truly Park — Peru. The Eco Truly Park, on the Peruvian coast an hour north of Lima, is notably affordable and convenient for backpackers. Four hours of volunteer work and $10/day gets you a shared room, three meals, and free yoga classes. The community recommends that volunteers stay at least two weeks to get a full experience, but it also welcomes travelers who can only stay for shorter periods.
- Findhorn — Scotland. Findhorn has a more structured way of allowing visitors — if you want to stay more than six days, it has to be through a program that can range from one week to months. Many of the programs focus on living in community or meditation rather than farming and sustainable building. If you're interested in deepening a spiritual practice, Findhorn might be the place for you!
- Crystal Waters — Australia. An hour and a half north of Brisbane is Crystal Waters Community Cooperative. The community offers workshops and "experience packages" to visitors, one of which is a guided bird-watching walk. The community has campsites, a bunkhouse, and a small cabin for visitors, all with access to a common kitchen. Rather than the community itself coordinating a variety of options for visitors, it allows its residents to do so on their own. For example, those interested in WWOOFing on one of the community's farms would go through the WWOOFing network. Other houses have listings on Airbnb.
- Ecovillage at Ithaca — New York. Other than the free public tours it offers once a month, The Ecovillage at Ithaca also has a visit coordinator who will help tailor your trip to your availability and interests (examples include green building conservation, solar power, and cohousing formation). The community has guest room accommodations as well as B&Bs run by residents. With advance notice, visitors can also join the community dinners that happen a couple of times a week.
- Los Angeles Ecovillage — California. If you're more interested in a casual ecovillage visit and happen to be in LA, the Los Angeles Ecovillage may be a good option for you. It offers tours and an "after-tour dialogue" for those who want to learn more about specific aspects of ecovillage living. The community is in the Koreatown neighborhood of LA and close to public transportation. Make sure to check out when the tours are and make a reservation in advance — they tend to book up.