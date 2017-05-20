We Survived Fyre Festival . . . and Didn't Hate It

The following post was originally featured on Medium.

If you're currently alive, you've heard of Fyre Festival and what a sh*t storm it was. There are a bajillion articles comparing it to The Hunger Games, Lord of the Flies, and a damn refugee camp, but what you can't really find anywhere is the side of the story of those few people who actually embraced the experience and well, kinda enjoyed it.

With that, I present to you the story of "The Great Eight who had a Pretty Decent Time at Fyre Festival."

Love,

Your trustee authors: @taraconlin @jennarconlin

Disclaimer: We know this is a bit overdue, but we legitimately needed a week for our brains to recover and comprehend what happened. And if you hate reading, we did a little podcast here.

DAY 1: THURSDAY (4/27)

#1: Getting To Georgetown

We were on the second charter flight out of Miami which was set to leave at 6:30am. The flight actually boarded and left the gate on time. It was too good to be true, literally, because we didn't take off. The captain came over the speaker to tell us there was a massive storm in Georgetown, the airport was flooded and there was no electricity on the island. Fun news!

After about an hour of sitting on the plane eating Lays potato chips from the flight attendants, we were cleared for take off. BOOM, Bahama's we were comin for ya.