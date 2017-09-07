I Was Stranded in the ATL Airport For 48 Hours — This Is What I Learned

As someone who flies more than 50,000 miles every year, I've experienced my fair share of flight delays. It's usually just a minor inconvenience, and I'll never pass up a good excuse to indulge in a glass of wine or an overpriced neck massage. But this past March, while laying over in Atlanta after a quick girls' getaway to Spain, a system-wide computer glitch coupled with a massive thunderstorm left me, along with thousands of others, stranded for days. Not hours, not just overnight, but days. I thought I was a pretty solid flier before, but after nearly 48 hours in the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (which happens to be one of the busiest in the world), I will humbly admit I still had a lot to learn.

You never know when travel misfortune will strike, and if the issue leaves several flights grounded, chances are hotels in the area book up fast. So if you find yourself stuck in an airport for an extended period of time, maybe what I learned from my two-day "travelmare" can help.



