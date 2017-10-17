7 Things INFJ Personality Types Absolutely Hate

If I want you to know my business, I'll tell you — but don't hold your breath for that. If something isn't perfect, I'll work at it until it is. And if you try small talk with me, there's a 99 percent chance I'll find a way to get the f*ck out of there. What can I say? I'm an INFJ through and through.

INFJ personality types are extremely unique. We know what makes us happy, and just as importantly, we know what doesn't. If you're an INFJ, you absolutely hate the following things.

Lack of authenticity.

One of the most interesting things about INFJs is that they can read people like books. These human lie detectors can spot someone being inauthentic or shallow from a mile away, and this quality is a major turn off for the personality type, no matter what type of relationship it pertains to. Meaningful connections are essential to INFJs, and if they sense that they can't make one with someone, then they have no problems walking away from the person for good. If an INFJ does consider someone authentic and real, and if they have a strong connection with them, then consider yourself in luck — you've just found the most loyal friend you'll ever know.

Small talk.

INFJs hate anything they consider fake, which includes surface-level conversation. This personality type likes to skip the less important chit-chat and get down to the heart of the matter. Anything else just feels like a waste of time, and that is something INFJs simply can't stand.

Criticism.

INFJs are perfectionists. They define themselves by their goals and their ability to achieve those goals, and implications from others or even the general idea of imperfection itself is something this personality type truly dislikes.

They are also very sensitive, so if you want to make an INFJ upset, challenge or criticize them — and be prepared to receive a very strong reaction. While this "perfectionist" behavior can be positive in many ways — you'll never find an INFJ half-assing anything — their pursuit of goals, whether realistic or unrealistic, can lead them down an unhealthy road if they're not careful. Either way, if you feel like criticizing an INFJ, make sure you check your facts and check them twice, because they will be armed with their own strong defenses when you do.

Conflict.

Arguing for the sake of arguing completely baffles INFJs (looking at you "devil's advocates" out there), and they avoid any form of conflict like the plague. But — and there's a major "but" — INFJs can and will hold their own in the face of conflict if they are passionate about the issue at hand. Then they will stop at nothing to support their beliefs and convictions, even if it means engaging in a disagreement they would typically steer clear of.

Being vulnerable.

This personality type is a unique combination of very private and extremely sensitive. An INFJ, who is averse to conflict but strong in their own way, hates being vulnerable. The perfectionist in them needs that control, and vulnerability threatens it. They often keep their sensitivities to themselves, so if you ever do glimpse them, it means they've trusted you immensely by letting you in. Don't take that for granted!

Attention.

INFJs can definitely hold their own in the spotlight — but they don't want to. Ironically, even though they absolutely hate attention, people tend to gravitate toward them and give them unwanted attention. This is because INFJs are persuasive — and great at putting what they are thinking and feeling into words. This type often attracts extroverts who balance out their personalities, and extroverts can (usually unknowingly) cause the spotlight to shine a little too brightly for the INFJ's liking. Bottom line: don't ever throw a surprise party for an INFJ.

People in their space.

Time and a place to recharge are what makes an INFJ tick. They value their alone time and privacy above all else and absolutely can't handle people in their space or intruding on their me time. Their space is sacred to them, so a word to the wise: don't mess with an INFJ's stuff, and when they vocalize their need to be alone, respect it. This is crucial for an INFJ's wellness.