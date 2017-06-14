What It Was Like to Live in the Ecuadorian Rainforest

Cascada de San Rafael

I remember one morning Oswaldo took me on a hike deep into the rainforest. He hiked in front of me and asked me to keep about two meters distance from him. He abruptly stopped in the middle of our hike and suggested with a hand motion for me to not move. He took his machete and slid it through something in the tree right in front of him, and then it fell to the ground. It was a baby snake. I wish I remembered the name of the snake. It was very poisonous, that's all I could remember. I don't know if I truly realized in the moment how dangerous the situation was. I've heard young snakes are more venomous than adult snakes because they don't know how to control the venom they inject when they bite. Being bit in the middle of nowhere can be an unfortunate way to go, but let's move on to what happens next! We arrived at a small plateau, which was overgrown by bushes and vines. In the midst of all that tangle were a few bigger boulders. Oswaldo brushed off some leaves and undergrowth from the boulder and there it was: engravings from ancient Mayans. How magical. How unthinkable. How incredible. A secret so well kept that in the world I could not find this location again. Indigenous people deeply understand the land that they lived on. Oswaldo's sense of direction was incredible and it more and more showed me that we humans are capable of so much more than we think. Using our Google Maps navigation is so easy, buying medication from the drugstore is so easy, buying a frozen meal from the supermarket or buying fresh vegetables seems so brainlessly easy. What if we only try to use the resources we have, try to learn to understand and use them, and let our intuition guide us? What if we try to learn more about our surroundings, the food we eat, how to harvest, and how to live with only things we truly need? Neglecting our instinctual senses will possibly transform us into robots rather sooner than later. Preserving the knowledge and secrets that kept our ancestors healthy, wise, and strong is something we should put more focus on, but I understand that evolving into a direction where technology plays a major role in our lives is a natural progress of evolutional knowledge and us humans.