6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer What to Pack For Camping 9 Surprising Items That Will Elevate Camping (So You Never Poop in the Woods Again) June 6, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's not always easy getting comfortable when you're camping. When you remove creature comforts and the amenities you're used to at home, camping can tend to feel bare bones. So prepare for your next trip by not only picking out camping necessities but also figuring out how to get the most out of them. Get excited to unplug from the day-to-day stress and make your next outdoor adventure the best it can be. Shop Brands Arrow Image Source: Stocksnap / Markus Spiske Room Essentials Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Use this Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer ($13) for handy camping storage. Hang it outside your tent and fill with cooking equipment and utensils. Or use it inside your tent for clothing and toiletry organization. For a large group with a big tent, hang it by the entrance for everyone to keep their shoes in so they can stay clean. Target Home & Living Room Essentials 15-Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Gray $12.99 $11.69 from Target Buy Now See more Target Home & Living Coleman Divide 225L LED Headlamp This Coleman LED Headlamp ($17) ensures you can stay hands-free at nighttime. You can do a lot more with this than just wearing it on your head, too. Fill up a gallon of water in a clear jug and wrap one of these around the bottle and it will illuminate as a lantern. It also works inside your tent as a nightlight when you're getting ready for bed or around the picnic table when it gets dark. Coleman LED Headlamp $17 from target.com Buy Now BalanceFrom Kid's Puzzle Exercise Play Mat This Puzzle Exercise Play Mat ($30) is more than just child's play. You can do away with feeling the twigs and rocks underneath the tent by lining the bottom of it with these mats. The puzzle-piece design makes it easy to adjust to the size of your tent. Buy some extra for outside your tent, which creates a cozy entryway. Puzzle Exercise Play Mat $30 from amazon.com Buy Now Arrow 16oz Spray Bottle If you're one of those people who is constantly being bitten by mosquitoes and you've had it, try using this Arrow Spray Bottle ($3). Buy a large liquid mosquito repellent and fill up the spray bottle. These bottles are easier to use than the spray-can repellents because they spray with a larger spraying surface. Arrow 16oz Spray Bottle - Sudden Sapphire $2.99 from Target Buy Now See more Arrow Kitchen Swimways Novelty Ride On Floats Pack these Swimways Novelty Ride On Floats ($2) and never poop in the woods again. (We're serious.) Step up your restroom game by creating a toilet. All you need are a bucket and one floatie. To start, cut the floatie down the length of its side and place the opening over the entire top edge of the bucket. When you stick the thick padded piece of the floatie to the top of a bucket, it creates a soft seat. Put a garbage bag inside the bucket and fill with cat litter to help remove odor. Swimways Novelty Ride On Floats $2 from target.com Buy Now Winterial Double Sleeping Bag This Winterial Double Sleeping Bag ($130) may look like a normal sleeping bag, but it's actually the size of a queen bed. It could be useful for families on their first trip, parents who like to sleep with their kids, or just a couple looking to cuddle under the stars. It comes with an easy-to-carry duffel bag, too. Winterial Double Sleeping Bag $130 from amazon.com Buy Now Outdoor Wine Glasses These Outdoor Glasses ($20) were made for the outdoors. Stop drinking out of wasteful plastic cups and upgrade your experience. These have a pointy end that you can stick into dirt, grass, or sand. Consider this the ultimate glamping accessory. UncommonGoods Wine Glasses Outdoor Wine Glasses - Set of 2 $19.99 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Wine Glasses Manduka Equa Yoga Towel Camping with your bathroom towel is total taboo. Instead, try using this Manduka Yoga Towel ($38). Yoga towels are made with microfibers, which absorb moisture faster and dry quicker (so you won't get that moldy smell). You'll become totally addicted to using these durable and more sanitary options. Manduka Yoga Towel $38 from manduka.com Buy Now Feskin Luminous Polyester Rope Glow in the Dark Put an end to tripping around your tent. Instead of using normal rope to pitch your tent, try this Feskin Luminous Rope ($9). It's made to glow in the dark so you can clearly see the rope at night. This is also useful for hanging clotheslines or tying hammocks to trees. Feskin Luminous Rope $9 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post HacksSummerCampingTravel