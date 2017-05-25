 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World
Wellness
45 Life Lessons Written by a "90-Year-Old" Woman
Consumerism
8 Walgreens Secrets From Employees, Including Developing Questionable Photos
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World

The Grand Canyon is a natural wonder that can literally take your breath away when you first lay eyes on it. It holds secrets you could spend a lifetime discovering, and travelers from around the world have it at the top of their bucket lists for good reason. One of the most unique — and photo-worthy — parts of the canyon is just seven miles north of mile zero. Horseshoe Bend, a rocky island-like formation of sandstone surrounded by the Colorado River, stuns in beauty.

You can walk to the edge of Horseshoe Bend and look down 1,000 feet of the sandstone to the river (and then take your fill of photos). Hiking to the edge is relatively easy; the trailhead is located just outside of Page, AZ. Check out the gorgeous images ahead.

Related
The Great American Travel Bucket List

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cruise Ship Secrets From Employees
Travel
8 Secrets From Cruise Ship Employees
by Hilary White
Nostalgic Toys and Books
Kid Shopping
by Lauren Levy
Travel
10 Natural Wonders in Iceland That Will Take Your Breath Away
by Macy Cate Williams
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Travel-Size Sunscreens
Summer Beauty
by Wendy Gould
Best Affordable Airbnbs Around the World
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Tips For Packing a Small Suitcase
Organization
34 Packing Hacks Every Traveler Should Know
by Nancy Einhart
Haunted Places in New Orleans
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
Is It Safe to Travel During the First Trimester?
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds