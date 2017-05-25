The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World

The Grand Canyon is a natural wonder that can literally take your breath away when you first lay eyes on it. It holds secrets you could spend a lifetime discovering, and travelers from around the world have it at the top of their bucket lists for good reason. One of the most unique — and photo-worthy — parts of the canyon is just seven miles north of mile zero. Horseshoe Bend, a rocky island-like formation of sandstone surrounded by the Colorado River, stuns in beauty.

You can walk to the edge of Horseshoe Bend and look down 1,000 feet of the sandstone to the river (and then take your fill of photos). Hiking to the edge is relatively easy; the trailhead is located just outside of Page, AZ. Check out the gorgeous images ahead.