You Won't Believe What $100 Per Night Gets You in Bali

It may be a bit of a trek to get there, but once you do, Bali is a long-haul destination that's well worth the hype (the Obamas seem to agree). On an island that lends itself well to an extended stay — if you can swing the PTO days — it helps that accommodations are plentiful and budget-friendly. We've rounded up eight rentals that are less than $100 (USD) per night but feel a whole lot more luxe.