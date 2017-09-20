 Skip Nav
Break the Internet With These 50+ Clever Costumes

If it were up to us, no one would need an excuse to dress up in their favorite geeky garb. But the way we see it, Halloween is the perfect chance to go all out and blow everyone else's regular ol' costumes out of the water. Maybe you're looking to dress as a Star Wars character or your favorite comic personality or a hilarious Internet cat — or maybe you're still undecided. Either way, you'll find all the inspiration you need right here.

Jump to a section:

—Additional reporting by Ann-Marie Alcántara

Google Maps
Firefox
Instagram
Pinterest Board
Snapchat
Facebook Profile
Error 404 Page
iPhone
Google
Tinder
Instagram Filter
Lyft Car
Candy Crush
Princess Peach
Pacman and Ms. Pacman
Mario
Mario Kart Gang
The Oregon Trail
Naked Sim
Zelda
Game Boy
Game Over
Pokemon Go Trainer
Slide Reel and 3D View-Master
Legos
Tamagotchi
VHS Videotape
Pixelated Image
Emoji Dancing Girls
Emoji Couple
Pink Woman Emoji
savagecabbage savagecabbage 2 years

This is great, but what is dude in the open-shirt-and-tie supposed to be? D for effort.
