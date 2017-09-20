Clever Halloween Costume Ideas
Break the Internet With These 50+ Clever Costumes
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Break the Internet With These 50+ Clever Costumes
If it were up to us, no one would need an excuse to dress up in their favorite geeky garb. But the way we see it, Halloween is the perfect chance to go all out and blow everyone else's regular ol' costumes out of the water. Maybe you're looking to dress as a Star Wars character or your favorite comic personality or a hilarious Internet cat — or maybe you're still undecided. Either way, you'll find all the inspiration you need right here.
Jump to a section:
- Social networks and tech companies
- Video Games
- Nostalgia
- Emoji
- Comics
- Star Wars
- Doctor Who
- Adventure Time
- Pokémon
- TV Shows
- Sanrio Characters
- Lord of the Rings
- Internet Memes
—Additional reporting by Ann-Marie Alcántara
0previous images
107more images
This is great, but what is dude in the open-shirt-and-tie supposed to be? D for effort.