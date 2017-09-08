 Skip Nav
The Most Badass Disney Princess Illustrations We've Ever Seen

Any fan completely obsessed with Fallout 4 remembers their first feelings of excitement, waiting for it to come out. If you're still totally in love with the game, check out these illustrations of Disney princesses in Fallout gear.

Created by Vancouver-based artist Peter Slavik, princesses such as Ariel and Jasmine take on epic new roles in Fallout 4 and look ready to conquer anything. It's not the first Disney princess mashup we've loved, but it's definitely one of our favorites. Take a look at the fun illustrations ahead.

Brotherhood Scribe Ariel
Jet Junkie Alice
Merc Adventurer Rapunzel
Mulan vs. Cinderella
Raider-Princess Jasmine
SPECIAL Belle
Vault Dweller Snow
