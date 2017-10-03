Harry Potter Fans Will Absolutely Love What This Woman Did With Her Wall

Harry Potter fans have gone to great lengths to show their love for the series, but what this one woman did is something worth copying immediately. Meredith McCardle, Florida-based author and hardcore HP follower, hand-painted the entire first page of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone onto her wall. The result is something out of a dream.

So I hand painted the first page of Harry Potter on my wall because I'm a huge nerd. #hpforever @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/kpYqecZLzq — Meredith McCardle (@MeredithMcP) April 25, 2016

According to her tweet, the project required an "overhead projector, a can of paint, a steady hand, and a crap load of patience." Even J.K. Rowling herself seemed to love it.

OMG. This is a thing that just happened. THIS IS A THING THAT JUST HAPPENED. pic.twitter.com/4yU3kRLJmj — Meredith McCardle (@MeredithMcP) April 25, 2016

This is definitely one of the best diehard Potterhead ideas ever — and we love it.

This post was originally published on May 14, 2015.