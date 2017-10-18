 Skip Nav
28 Harry Potter Pumpkin Stencils to Make Your Halloween More Spectacular

Halloween is the one day every year that us muggles get to pretend we're a bit more magical than we really are. For 24 hours, any subway platform can transform itself to 9 3/4, all letters are an invitation to Hogwarts, and an average ball is now a golden snitch.

Sadly, most of these dreams will only exist in our imaginations, but there is one thing you can do that'll last all of October: take an ordinary pumpkin and make it into a Harry Potter tribute, with these printable stencils! Try one or try them all!

Harry's Glasses
The Deathly Hallows Symbol
The Daily Prophet
Snitch
The Sorting Hat
Cauldron
Broom
Voldemort
Harry Potter's Face
Harry Potter Lettering Variations
Quidditch
Expecto Patronum!
The Hogwarts Crest
Hedwig's Cage
Winged Key
The Goblet of Fire
Stag
The Dark Mark
Platform 9 3/4
Wizard's Hat
Werewolf
Hogwarts Letter
Lightning Bolt
