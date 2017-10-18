28 Harry Potter Pumpkin Stencils to Make Your Halloween More Spectacular

Halloween is the one day every year that us muggles get to pretend we're a bit more magical than we really are. For 24 hours, any subway platform can transform itself to 9 3/4, all letters are an invitation to Hogwarts, and an average ball is now a golden snitch.

Sadly, most of these dreams will only exist in our imaginations, but there is one thing you can do that'll last all of October: take an ordinary pumpkin and make it into a Harry Potter tribute, with these printable stencils! Try one or try them all!