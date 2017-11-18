Harry Potter Tattoos That Would Make J.K. Rowling Proud

Harry Potter Tattoo Ideas
It's not usually a great idea to get a tattoo for your significant other. After all, what happens if they break your heart (or worse, get you expelled?). But a good book series? That, friends, will never abandon you or let you down, so a tattoo is the perfect way for any fan to showcase their adoration. Our series of choice is Harry Potter — whether you want a tiny symbol for ink or a massive sleeve, let these creative tattoos inspire your own ideas. And while you're at it, check out these great stories behind other Harry Potter tattoos.
