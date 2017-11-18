 Skip Nav
Harry Potter Tattoos That Would Make J.K. Rowling Proud

It's not usually a great idea to get a tattoo for your significant other. After all, what happens if they break your heart (or worse, get you expelled?). But a good book series? That, friends, will never abandon you or let you down, so a tattoo is the perfect way for any fan to showcase their adoration. Our series of choice is Harry Potter — whether you want a tiny symbol for ink or a massive sleeve, let these creative tattoos inspire your own ideas. And while you're at it, check out these great stories behind other Harry Potter tattoos.

Little Lightning Bolt
Marauder's Vow
Watercolor Potter Glasses
Until the Very End
A Hallowed Reminder
Peaceful Resolution
Scar and Glasses
Penguin Patronus
Galaxy Doe
Dumbledore's Wisdom
The Potters' Promise
Luna's Spectrespecs
Intricate Hallows Owl
Hogwarts Castle
Potterhead Patronus
Blacklight Marauder's Map
Phoenix Hallows
Monster Book of Monsters
Small Stag
White-Ink "Mudblood"
Half-Blood Prince Chapter Art
Traditional Hogwarts
Dainty Patronus Charm
Until the Very End
"Always"
Intricate Deathly Hallows
Time-Turner
The Snitch
Geometric Bewitched Key
Hogwarts
Dark Mark
