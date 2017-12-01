 Skip Nav
Digital Life
28 Unexpected High-Tech Gifts For Him
Digital Life
Shh! 4 Websites to Start Your Secret Santa Gift Exchange
Geek Culture
32 Spell-Binding Harry Potter Gifts For Every Fan on Earth
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 of the Most Hilarious Venmo Payments

If you're not using Venmo yet, you're missing out. The app makes paying your friends back so much easier, and you never have to worry about having the right amount of cash on you. Plus, one of its greatest features is a stream that shows users' payments. And — as a Venmo rule — the payment must include a description. It's like any social media news feed you're used to, but it offers a quick glimpse into people's escapades. Sure, most of what you see on the feed is what you'd expect . . . friends paying back friends for drinks, cabs, and rent. But you also see the occasional hilarious or crazy one-liner, and you wonder if it's for real or totally made up. We may never know, but they sure are entertaining.

Police and weird things
Regrets
YOLO
An unfortunate series of events
The future
Popping pimples
Drunken cooking
Friend$hip
Aww
50 shades of annoyed
Guilt
Kitten cuddles
Etc.
Necessities
Grossness
Real drugs
Drugs — the CVS kind!
Honesty, part I
Honesty, part II
Um . . .
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AppsDigital Life
Digital Life
What Can the "B*tch Map" Reveal About Hate Speech and Misogyny in America?
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
2017 National Geographic Nature Photography Contest Pictures
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
DxO One Pro Quality DSLR 20 Megapixel iPhone Camera Review
Digital Life
This 1 Accessory Makes Any iPhone Take the Best Photos Ever — No Upgrade Required
by Chelsea Hassler
Minnesota Paper Writes Jessica Biel's Husband For Super Bowl
Digital Life
This Epic Troll Will Make Feminists Everywhere Cheer
by Chelsea Hassler
Price For iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, Watch Series 3
Digital Life
All of the 2017 Apple Gadgets – And How Much Each Will Set You Back
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds