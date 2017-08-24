How Do I Find the Movie Categories on Netflix?
Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them
Your Netflix hunting just got so much better. Turns out, there are a ton of secret movie categories on Netflix, and there's an easy hack for finding them. To access one of the hidden categories, you'll just need to type out the following in your browser:
http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODENUMBER
So, for instance, 67673 is the code for Disney, so to see all the movies in that category, you'd type:
https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/67673
Cool, right? What's on Netflix has all the categories, which include very specific genres such as sci-fi thrillers (11014), foreign films from places like Scandinavia (9292), and even for children's age ranges from 0 to 2 (6796) and 11 to 12 (6962). Check out some of the ones that grabbed our interest here!
- 10118 — Comic Book and Superhero Movies
- 10702 — Spy Action and Adventure
- 11146 — Anime Fantasy
- 26 — Mockumentaries
- 10944 — Cult Horror Movies
- 1159 — Travel and Adventure Documentaries
- 6384 — Tearjerkers
- 29764 — Art House Movies
- 8646 — Slasher and Serial Killer Movies
- 75405 — Zombie Horror Movies
- 36103 — Quirky Romance
- 972 — Steamy Thrillers
- 1164 — British Crime Dramas Based on Books
- 2077 — Witty Independent Movies
- 502 — Gritty Political Thrillers
- 394 — Critically-Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Movies