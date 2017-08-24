 Skip Nav
Geek Culture
FINALLY! There's a Harry Potter Movie About Snape and the Marauders
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane

How Do I Find the Movie Categories on Netflix?

Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them

Your Netflix hunting just got so much better. Turns out, there are a ton of secret movie categories on Netflix, and there's an easy hack for finding them. To access one of the hidden categories, you'll just need to type out the following in your browser:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODENUMBER

So, for instance, 67673 is the code for Disney, so to see all the movies in that category, you'd type:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/67673

Cool, right? What's on Netflix has all the categories, which include very specific genres such as sci-fi thrillers (11014), foreign films from places like Scandinavia (9292), and even for children's age ranges from 0 to 2 (6796) and 11 to 12 (6962). Check out some of the ones that grabbed our interest here!

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 10118 — Comic Book and Superhero Movies
  • 10702 — Spy Action and Adventure
  • 11146 — Anime Fantasy
  • 26 — Mockumentaries
  • 10944 — Cult Horror Movies
  • 1159 — Travel and Adventure Documentaries
  • 6384 — Tearjerkers
  • 29764 — Art House Movies
  • 8646 — Slasher and Serial Killer Movies
  • 75405 — Zombie Horror Movies
  • 36103 — Quirky Romance
  • 972 — Steamy Thrillers
  • 1164 — British Crime Dramas Based on Books
  • 2077 — Witty Independent Movies
  • 502 — Gritty Political Thrillers
  • 394 — Critically-Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Movies

Related
11 Netflix Hacks to Make Binge-Watching So Much Better
Image Source: StockSnap / Steinar La Engeland
Join the conversation
Tech TipsNetflixMovies
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
Why You Must Clean Your Earbuds ASAP — and How
by Kristy Ellington
What Are the Different Snap Map Bitmoji?
Tech Tips
Nope, You're Not Crazy — Your Bitmoji on Snapchat's Snap Map Do Change
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2017
Netflix
by Quinn Keaney
Sexiest Netflix Movies August 2017
Summer
17 Steamy Movies to Stream on Netflix Now
by Stacey Nguyen
TV Shows and Movies on Netflix For Kids September 2017
Netflix
Get Your Kids Prepped: Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Netflix in September
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds