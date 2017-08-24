Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them

Your Netflix hunting just got so much better. Turns out, there are a ton of secret movie categories on Netflix, and there's an easy hack for finding them. To access one of the hidden categories, you'll just need to type out the following in your browser:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODENUMBER

So, for instance, 67673 is the code for Disney, so to see all the movies in that category, you'd type:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/67673

Cool, right? What's on Netflix has all the categories, which include very specific genres such as sci-fi thrillers (11014), foreign films from places like Scandinavia (9292), and even for children's age ranges from 0 to 2 (6796) and 11 to 12 (6962). Check out some of the ones that grabbed our interest here!

