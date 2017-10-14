 Skip Nav
Road Trip
The Best Places in New York to See the Most Beautiful Fall Leaves
Walt Disney World
Attention Dog Owners! You Can Now Bring Your Pup on Your Disney Vacation
Disney
If You're Not Going to Disneyland in the Fall, You're Seriously Missing Out
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Treat All 5 of Your Senses in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ, get about 300 days of sunshine a year, making the sister cities an ideal vacation spot. Having said that, the former is also the place where the airport's tarmac literally got too hot for planes to take off. But the heat doesn't stick around forever, making Autumn one of the best times to visit.

These cities are more than just hot airports and golf courses, so let's think about how to explore them using your five senses — because Phoenix and Scottsdale are ideal places to indulge all of them.

Related
83 Unreal Places You Thought Only Existed in Your Imagination
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
On The RoadTravel InspirationArizonaTravel
Homes
8 Haunted Houses in New Orleans That Will Scare Your Pants Off
by Julia Millay Walsh
Flight Attendant Secrets
Travel
18 Secrets From Flight Attendants That Will Change the Way You Fly
by Hilary White
Beaver Falls in Arizona
Arizona
Adventurers Have to Climb Ladders and More to Reach This Beautiful Waterfall in Arizona
by Nicole Yi
Black-Lace Minnie Mouse Ears
Walt Disney World
PSA: Disney Has Black-Lace Minnie Mouse Ears For the Classiest, Goth-Chic Fans
by Hedy Phillips
Arizona Pig Sanctuary
Arizona
Yes, You Can Actually Visit (and Befriend) Pigs at This Awesome Sanctuary in Arizona
by Macy Cate Williams
Latest Travel
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds