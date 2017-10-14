How to Treat All 5 of Your Senses in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ, get about 300 days of sunshine a year, making the sister cities an ideal vacation spot. Having said that, the former is also the place where the airport's tarmac literally got too hot for planes to take off. But the heat doesn't stick around forever, making Autumn one of the best times to visit.

These cities are more than just hot airports and golf courses, so let's think about how to explore them using your five senses — because Phoenix and Scottsdale are ideal places to indulge all of them.