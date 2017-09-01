 Skip Nav
13 Miracle-Working Night Creams For Women in Their 20s (All Under $55!)

Night is a cherished time for your skin. It's when you slow down and give your body's largest organ a break from exposure to the elements, allowing it to restore and repair itself. Of course, there are some top-notch moisturizers you can (and should) use to help the process along. While not everyone has the income for La Mer — including this editor — there are options for every budget. Before you slip between the sheets at night, consider grabbing one of these affordable buys from Sephora or Ulta. They're all under $55, and they're all packed with ingredients that will help your skin heal while you catch some much-needed zzz's.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
$20
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Roc Multi Correction 5-in-1 Restoring Night Cream
$27
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Burt's Bees Renewal Night Cream
$20
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream
$20
from lumene.com
Buy Now
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream
$38
from ulta.com
Buy Now
BareMinerals Butter Drench
$38
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Neutrogena Deep Moisture Night Cream
$13
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Origins
High Potency Night-A-Mins Mineral-Enriched Renewal Cream
$43
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Origins Skin Care
Ole Henriksen
OLEHENRIKSEN Invigorating Night Transformation Crème
$50
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Ole Henriksen Face Night Treatments
Aveeno Ultra Calming Nourishing Night Cream
$17
from ulta.com
Buy Now
TULA Hydrating Day & Night Cream
$52
from tula.com
Buy Now
Olay Regenerist Regenerating Night Recovery Cream
$29
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Mario Basescu Protein Night Cream
$22
from ulta.com
Buy Now
