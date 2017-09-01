13 Miracle-Working Night Creams For Women in Their 20s (All Under $55!)

Night is a cherished time for your skin. It's when you slow down and give your body's largest organ a break from exposure to the elements, allowing it to restore and repair itself. Of course, there are some top-notch moisturizers you can (and should) use to help the process along. While not everyone has the income for La Mer — including this editor — there are options for every budget. Before you slip between the sheets at night, consider grabbing one of these affordable buys from Sephora or Ulta. They're all under $55, and they're all packed with ingredients that will help your skin heal while you catch some much-needed zzz's.