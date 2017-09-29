 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
These Striking Photos Demonstrate Why We Need to Stop Using "Nude" as a Color
What Fenty Beauty's Universal Lip Gloss Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
These American Horror Story Halloween Looks Are All Your Phobias Combined

American Horror Story: Cult has given us the solid dose of horror we've all been missing, and we're SO ready for Halloween. Each AHS season brings a new and terrifying group of characters, giving makeup enthusiasts a plethora of Halloween inspiration. If you still like your Halloween looks scary, this is the one for you!

There is an abundance of incredibly talented SFX artists on Instagram, and one thing is for certain, the re-creations never lack realism. From the nun crying black tears in Asylum to the beehive-filled head in Cult, some of our favourite scary cast members have been re-created, straight out of our nightmares.

This year, there is one spooky character that keeps cropping up, and that's Twisty the Clown. I predict this to be 2017's Harley Quinn, so if you have a phobia of clowns, look away now.

Read on to see every AHS look, but proceed with caution, particularly if you have trypophobia.

