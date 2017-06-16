The Asian Skincare Products and Practices You Need to Know About

Asian skincare secrets have been exploding in the US ever since Americans started learning about Asian and Korean beauty products, affectionately called K-beauty. Taking care of the face is a long-standing tradition in Asian countries, like Korea and Japan, and the results show! Spending time pampering your skin — and with the right products — can truly bring out your skin's natural radiance. So, beauty junkies unite! It's time to uncover tips and tricks from around the globe and learn how you can implement them into your daily routine.

The double cleanse.

Asian beauty gurus swear by the benefits of cleaning your face twice in a row, both in the morning and at night, to remove the dirt and grime of the day. While this might sound like it would immediately dry out your skin (especially if you tend to deal with dry flakiness), that's not necessarily the case. Asian skincare rituals begin with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen, or any pollutants that the skin may have collected. The oil-based cleanser is followed by a traditional water-based cream or foam cleanser to remove excess oil, sweat, and dirt from the face. Both types of cleansers serve a dual purpose in eliminating impurities from the skin and prepping the skin to absorb the next products applied. They will also leave the face completely clean and help reduce pores.

Essences are essential.

For Western audiences, adding an essence into your skincare routine may be a novel idea. However, it's truly the most essential part of any routine using Asian beauty products! An essence is a lightweight, hydrating boost to the skin with a consistency that feels like a toner or water. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, an essence is more easily absorbed by the skin than a thick cream. It is typically applied after a cleanser and toner but before a serum and moisturizer. SK-II's signature Facial Treatment Essence is a fan favorite in Japanese beauty circles. The product was developed in the 1970s when scientists observed the beautiful, youthful hands of sake brewers. Through research, they discovered the secret lay within a yeast strain derived during sake fermentation. The strain, named Pitera™, became the foundation of SK-II's entire beauty line. Facial Treatment Essence contains 90 percent Pitera™ and helps improve skin texture and uneven skin tone. With two weeks of use, dark spots on skin are less visible, the appearance of wrinkles is reduced, and firmness is improved, showcasing your radiant skin.

Mask for an added glow.

Asian skincare masks come in a different form than the standard clay masks you might be used to painting on. Popular Japanese face masks come presaturated on a thin cotton sheet with eye and mouth cutouts. Very wet to the touch, these sheets rest on the face for 10 to 15 minutes and pack a big punch of hydration to the skin. And they make for a pretty great selfie!

Like the Facial Treatment Essence, the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask also comes loaded with a hearty dose of Pitera™. In 15 minutes, this face mask brightens skin and boosts radiance — perfect if you find yourself in need of a quick fix.

Now that we've revealed these Asian skincare secrets, try incorporating some into your skincare routine to boost your results and unveil glowing skin.





This content was created by SK-II.