Get Skin as Dewy as the BTS Boys With Their New Skin Care Line

Every member of K-Pop boy band BTS has undeniably gorgeous skin. Thanks to a collaboration with K-beauty skin care brand Mediheal, you can now emulate the boys' dewy complexion for yourself. The brand just announced the exciting news on Instagram, and die-hard BTS fans are going crazy over the possibility of owning more BTS-themed beauty products. Many fans commented on the post, wishing that the line was available internationally. Unfortunately, like many limited-edition K-beauty collaborations, these products will be difficult to find stateside.

If you happen to be in South Korea and attending a BTS concert soon, you're in luck. The brand is setting up booths at the group's concert between Dec. 8-10 where you can check out the products in person. Us American fans will just have to patiently wait for our Korean counterparts to start posting the photos to Instagram and live vicariously through their gorgeous BTS-approved skin.