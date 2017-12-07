 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Get Skin as Dewy as the BTS Boys With Their New Skin Care Line
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection
Beauty Trends
Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At
Beauty News
This Dog Ate a Kat Von D Palette, and Now My Soul Hurts

BTS Launches Skincare With Mediheal

Get Skin as Dewy as the BTS Boys With Their New Skin Care Line

A post shared by 메디힐 (@mediheal_official) on

Every member of K-Pop boy band BTS has undeniably gorgeous skin. Thanks to a collaboration with K-beauty skin care brand Mediheal, you can now emulate the boys' dewy complexion for yourself. The brand just announced the exciting news on Instagram, and die-hard BTS fans are going crazy over the possibility of owning more BTS-themed beauty products. Many fans commented on the post, wishing that the line was available internationally. Unfortunately, like many limited-edition K-beauty collaborations, these products will be difficult to find stateside.

If you happen to be in South Korea and attending a BTS concert soon, you're in luck. The brand is setting up booths at the group's concert between Dec. 8-10 where you can check out the products in person. Us American fans will just have to patiently wait for our Korean counterparts to start posting the photos to Instagram and live vicariously through their gorgeous BTS-approved skin.

Related
BTS Is Collaborating on Cushion Compacts — and It's a Big F*cking Deal
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
Join the conversation
BTSK-BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Holiday Beauty
Is Glam Glow's New Glitter Mask Worthy of the Hype?
by Kirbie Johnson
Ultimate Guide to Lasers
Beauty Tips
The Ultimate Guide to Lasers and How to Find the Right One For You
by Ani Palen
Glitter Makeup For Holidays
Holiday Beauty
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree
by Kristina Rodulfo
Miss Universe Contestants Without Makeup
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
by Kristina Rodulfo
Best Men's Grooming Gifts 2017
Skin Care
10 Grooming Gifts 1 Dude Swears Other Men Will Like to Receive This Season
by Tynan Sinks
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds