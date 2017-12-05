 Skip Nav
Bauble Brows Instagram Beauty Trend

Forget Hanging Decorations on a Tree, Because "Bauble Brows" Have Arrived

A post shared by The lil makeup bee 🐝 (@bronya_h) on

We're back with a festive brow trend and we know you're going to love it. Introducing: bauble brows, because why be conventional and hang decorations on a tree?

We thought it couldn't get more festive than Santa hat brows but 20-year-old makeup enthusiast, Bronya, just knocked the bobbles off our Santa hats with her festive bauble brow look. She said she got her inspiration from Pinterest, so we may never know the true bauble brow creator. However, Bronya's self-taught look consists of glitter, jewels, and even more glitter. She also used liquid liner and created tiny bows and "hung" jeweled baubles off her brow arch.

If you don't want to go full on bauble brow this season, you can always take inspiration from the rest of the look. Bronya incorporated gold eye shadow, a red glitter cat eye that we want to recreate immediately, and also glitter brow.

And, if the men in your life want to join in on the bauble fun, it's their lucky day, because beard baubles are just as festive.

