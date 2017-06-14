The Ultimate Beauty Guide to Looking Good in a Bathing Suit

One of the best things about Summer (besides finally retiring your Winter clothes) is throwing on your swimsuit and getting in the water. Whether you're soaking up the sun on a tropical beach vacation or lounging by a pool right in your backyard, you definitely want to look and feel your best. After all, you've probably spent hours finding the cutest bathing suit! We've rounded up the best tips and products to get your body and skin swimsuit ready — and none of them involve going to the gym. Keep reading to see how to look and feel amazing in your bathing suit.