Beauty Vaults 2017
Our 11 Favorite Beauty Vaults Would Make the Most Epic Gifts For the Holidays
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Our 11 Favorite Beauty Vaults Would Make the Most Epic Gifts For the Holidays
Don't ask for just one measly product this year: put a vault on your wish list! A beauty vault is a big collection of products that's often limited edition. Some especially enticing choices come out during the holidays, so we curated a list of our favorite options. Whether you're big on lipstick, skin care, or eye shadow, there's something out there you'll fall for. Take a look at these hot ticket packages and get them ASAP. They never stick around for long!
Must Have Vault
$320 $175
from Sephora
MJB Le Marc Lipstick Vault
$250
from Neiman Marcus
Matte Lips Don't Lie Special Edition Lip Mousse Vault
$249
Cover Fx Custom Enhancer Drops Vault Set
$220
from Selfridges
0previous images
-20more images