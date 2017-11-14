 Skip Nav
Becca Is Going to Convince You to Try Mint Green Highlighter

Becca Cosmetics Golden Mint Highlighter

Becca Is Going to Convince You to Try Mint Green Highlighter

Becca Cosmetics just debuted a new green-tinted shade of highlighter. The Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Shimmering Surprise Golden Mint ($38) was brought to life after it won a fan vote for what new color the beauty brand should release next. Like all Becca highlighters, you can bet that this colorway will be ultrapigmented, have a smooth texture, and give you a gorgeous glow.

The shade is mint green with a gold sheen that becomes more visible as you move throughout the day. It's made with ultrafine pearls that absorb and reflect light to give a stunning radiance to your cheekbones. This new launch comes three months after Becca released another uniquely colored highlighter: Lilac Geode.

With the holidays around the corner, this powder is a surprisingly wearable way to incorporate some festive green into your party makeup look.

