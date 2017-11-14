Becca Is Going to Convince You to Try Mint Green Highlighter

A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Becca Cosmetics just debuted a new green-tinted shade of highlighter. The Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Shimmering Surprise Golden Mint ($38) was brought to life after it won a fan vote for what new color the beauty brand should release next. Like all Becca highlighters, you can bet that this colorway will be ultrapigmented, have a smooth texture, and give you a gorgeous glow.

The shade is mint green with a gold sheen that becomes more visible as you move throughout the day. It's made with ultrafine pearls that absorb and reflect light to give a stunning radiance to your cheekbones. This new launch comes three months after Becca released another uniquely colored highlighter: Lilac Geode.

With the holidays around the corner, this powder is a surprisingly wearable way to incorporate some festive green into your party makeup look.