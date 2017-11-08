Your Friend Will Cry Sparkling Tears of Joy Over These 16 Highlighter Gifts

We can't blame our strobing-obsessed friends for their extrashimmery faces; everyone looks a little perkier with more glow. For your friend who refuses to leave the house without taking a fan brush to her cheekbones, cupid's bow, and brow bones, we've rounded up the best gifts for your girl who can't get enough highlighters in her life. From palettes that will give her a snowy-weather flush to liquids that will give off reflective shine, there's a product here for every makeup-lover and every price range. Read on to help your highlighter-hoarding friend expand her overflowing collection and make her shriek with glee as she unwraps her sparkly gift.