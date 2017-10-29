 Skip Nav
Uh-Oh, Benefit Just Recalled One of Its Top Brow Products

When it comes to brows, you can always rely on the arch masters at Benefit Cosmetics to have your best interests at heart. That's why the brand just announced that it's voluntarily recalling one of its most popular brow products, Gimme Brow.

According to Benefit's site, recent batches of the volumimzing brow gel "did not meet [its] stringent quality standards" and may lead to irritation if they come into contact with the eyes. The brand elaborated that there's no risk when the product is used on brows as intended, and brand reps told POPSUGAR that no one has been affected. "We recommend that you stop using the product," the brand wrote.

The good news is you could get a full $24 refund of Gimme Brow if you return it where you originally bought it. You can read the full statement here. Tell every brow-lover you know!

