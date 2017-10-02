Benefit Just Launched False Lashes For People Who Hate False Lashes

I love myself a good set of falsies. When I put them on top of my naturally short, frustratingly straight lashes, my entire beauty look goes from zero to 100. I feel 10 times more glamorous. Heck, I love faux lashes so much I got lash extensions to keep them on semipermanently. But after three weeks of not being able to rub my eyes and having to be extra careful around the extensions, I've grown tired.

Lately, I've been toying with the idea of wearing fake strip lashes day to day. My only issue is so many of them look way too intense for the office — or anywhere outside of DragCon, really. That's not the case with Benefit's new Real False Lashes collection, which has falsies so natural-looking people might start asking you what magical mascara you're wearing.

Whether you need a little boost, want a glamorous lift for a special occasion, or are looking to freestyle with individual lashes, there are options for everyone (there's even a handy guide ahead). Trust me, even people who hate faux "Instagram" lashes will find themselves wanting a set. Shop them all ahead.