 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Exclusive: Benefit Is Launching at Nordstrom — Here's What to Buy!
Ulta Beauty
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Beauty Tips
1 Viral Trick That Will Eliminate Getting Makeup on Your Clothes For Good
Beauty News
This Pizza Bath Bomb Is Super Cheesy, and You'll Want It ASAP
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Exclusive: Benefit Is Launching at Nordstrom — Here's What to Buy!

Two beauty-girl favorites: Nordstrom and Benefit are finally coming together. Starting June 26, we can exclusively reveal the news you'll be able to nab your everything from Watt's Up to Bad Gal at Nordstrom.com.

What's different about this launch is that unlike most retailers that sell the fun-filled line, Nordstrom will not only carry the most popular Benefit makeup, but also the brand's entire skincare line (which comes in gorgeous apothecary packaging). The skin care is rarely spotted in cosmetic stores, so this is exciting for Benefit fanatics — or anyone who wants to give it a try.

If you weren't excited enough to get more shopping access to the brand, when you purchase $60 worth of Benefit products, you'll receive an adorable millennial pink makeup bag containing a mini Roller Lash and Gimmie Brow.

As for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this Summer, we have good news. You'll have the opportunity to get a Benefit Duffle Bag and Mini POREfessional Primer and PORE Mattyfying Gel when you buy $60 worth of Benefit products during the sale, which will run between July 21 and Aug. 6.

Read on to see the awesome free gift with purchases and find out 10 things you should shop when Benefit debuts at Nordstrom on June 26.

Related
These 4 Insane Makeovers Prove Your Brows Can Transform Your Face

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingExclusiveBeauty ProductsMakeupNordstromBenefit Cosmetics
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
My Little Pony China Glaze Polish
Ulta Beauty
by Kirbie Johnson
Juvia's Place Zulu Palette
Beauty News
Juvia's Place Just Released a New Palette and We Need a Minute
by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Milk Makeup Glitter Stick
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Selena Gomez Sexy Makeup Looks
Selena Gomez
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds