Exclusive: Benefit Is Launching at Nordstrom — Here's What to Buy!

Two beauty-girl favorites: Nordstrom and Benefit are finally coming together. Starting June 26, we can exclusively reveal the news you'll be able to nab your everything from Watt's Up to Bad Gal at Nordstrom.com.

What's different about this launch is that unlike most retailers that sell the fun-filled line, Nordstrom will not only carry the most popular Benefit makeup, but also the brand's entire skincare line (which comes in gorgeous apothecary packaging). The skin care is rarely spotted in cosmetic stores, so this is exciting for Benefit fanatics — or anyone who wants to give it a try.

If you weren't excited enough to get more shopping access to the brand, when you purchase $60 worth of Benefit products, you'll receive an adorable millennial pink makeup bag containing a mini Roller Lash and Gimmie Brow.

As for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this Summer, we have good news. You'll have the opportunity to get a Benefit Duffle Bag and Mini POREfessional Primer and PORE Mattyfying Gel when you buy $60 worth of Benefit products during the sale, which will run between July 21 and Aug. 6.

Read on to see the awesome free gift with purchases and find out 10 things you should shop when Benefit debuts at Nordstrom on June 26.