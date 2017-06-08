 Skip Nav
These 4 Insane Makeovers Prove Your Brows Can Transform Your Face
These 4 Insane Makeovers Prove Your Brows Can Transform Your Face

We've heard about the importance of well-groomed brows for years, but we've never been as convinced as we are after seeing these insane brow makeovers from Benefit. The beauty brand teamed up with Ouai to show us how to rock four very different brows and hairstyles this Summer, and the results have persuaded us to switch up our look.

Benefit Global Brow Expert Jared Bailey and Ouai founder Jen Atkin show us step by step how to get these different styles, so you can mix and match to create your own custom look.

The best part is that the brands have collaborated to bring us an awesome deal that will get us Instagram-worthy brows and hair. When you spend $50 on either Ouai's or Benefit's websites, you'll receive a gift of travel-size versions of Benefit Gimme Brow ($24) and Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil ($32 for full size).

Read on to find out how to achieve these brow styles, or head on over to a Benefit Brow Bar to have an expert style them for you.

