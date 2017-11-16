 Skip Nav
50 Beauty Gifts That You Can Buy For $10 and Under

While you're playing mind chess trying to decide what to get who for the holidays, some of the season's best beauty gifts are selling out faster than you can say Santa. But not to worry, there's still plenty to go around — especially on the beauty front.

Whether you've already started your stash of stocking stuffers or you've crafted a mental checklist of items for the doorman, the dog walker, or any person who helps makes your life a little more sane, there's an abundance of beauty goods ready to be shared. Even better, these all cost less than two days' worth of peppermint mochas.

Saturday Skin Quench Intense Hydration Mask
$6
from peachandlily.com
Buy Now
Milani Make It Dewy 3-in-1 Setting Spray Hydrate + Illuminate + Set
$10
from milanicosmetics.com
Buy Now
AOA Studio Paw Paw Charity: 5-Piece Ova Brush Set
$6
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works Black Pepper & Pine Hand Soap
$9
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
BareMinerals Sheer Brillance Duo
$10
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Christian Siriano X imPRESS Press-On Manicure Collection
$8
from impressmanicure.com
Buy Now
INGLOT Cosmetics Freedom System Eyeshadow Palette
$9
from inglotusa.com
Buy Now
Urb Apothecary Body Oil Sampler
$9
from urbapothecary.com
Buy Now
Ulta Makeup
Patchology Wink & A Kiss
$10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Makeup
WUNDER2 Pure Pigments
$10
from wunder2.com
Buy Now
Shiseido Honey Cake Translucent Soap
$10
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Smashbox Studio To Go Lips Collection
$10
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild Au Naturel Eyeshadow Palette
$7
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Boscia
Peppermint Blotting Linens
$10 $7
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Boscia Beauty Products
E.L.F. 50 Piece Eyeshadow Clutch
$10
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
EcoTools
Holiday Perfecting Trio
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more EcoTools Skincare Tools
Wet n Wild Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter
$6
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Target Face Masks
Yes To Ultimate Mask Kit - 5ct
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Face Masks
Meow Meow Tweet Geranium Frankincense Travel Body Oil
$8
from meowmeowtweet.com
Buy Now
Lush Bubble Spinner
$7
from lushusa.com
Buy Now
Burt's Bees
Must Have Moisture Exclusive
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Skin Care
China Glaze
Sparkle On Nail Lacquer
$7.29
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more China Glaze Nail Polish
Lush Snow Fairy Shower Gel
$10
from lushusa.com
Buy Now
Clean Reserve Rollerball Layering Trio
$10
from cleanperfume.com
Buy Now
Ulta Face Masks
Formula 10.0.6 Merry Multi Masking Holiday Collection
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Masks
Cricket
Fix Your Ponytail Ties Tin
$8.95
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Cricket Hair Accessories
OGX
Limited Edition Kandee Johnson Frosted Sugar Cookie Conditioner
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more OGX Conditioner
Kiss Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit
$10
from kissusa.com
Buy Now
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Ornament
$5.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Real Techniques Skincare Tools
Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple Lip Gloss
$6
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works Vanilla Bean Noel Lip Gloss
$6
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Frosted Plum Treats Set
$10
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
Ulta Hair Accessories
MEMEBOX I Dew Care Bear Headband Brown
$6
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Hair Accessories
Ulta Body Cleansers
Being Salted Caramel & Macadamia Body Mist
$8
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Body Cleansers
Walgreens Makeup
Sleek MakeUP Mini MJR Matte Metallic
$10
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Makeup
The Body Shop's Glitter Dust
$8
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
A'Pieu Mini Puff Collection
$10
from apieu.misshaus.com
Buy Now
H20+ Treat Yourself Duo
$10
from h2oplus.com
Buy Now
Bubble + Butter Sugar & Spice Balm
$8
from bubblesandbutter.com
Buy Now
Skin Food's Gummy Bear Hand Gels
$8
from theskinfood.us
Buy Now
Ulta Face Care
MEMEBOX Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Baby Pink
$6
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Care
Cricket
Copper Clean Travel Paddle Brush
$8.50
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Cricket Brushes & Combs
Rimmel London Magnif'Eyes Blush Edition Palette
$8
from target.com
Buy Now
Smolder Cosmetics Emerald City Loose Glam Dust
$9
from smoldercosmetics.com
Buy Now
Missha Natural Color Clay Mask
$9
from misshaus.com
Buy Now
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes Discovery Kit
$10
from harperari.com
Buy Now
NYX Holographic Halo Shimmer Stick in Primal
$9
from nyxcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Hum Killer Nails Supplements
$10
from humnutrition.com
Buy Now
InStyler Word Play Hair Pins
$10
from instyler.com
Buy Now
Hask
Coconut Oil Nourishing Mini Gift Set
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Hask Beauty Products
