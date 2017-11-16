Best Beauty Gifts Under $10 | Holiday 2017
50 Beauty Gifts That You Can Buy For $10 and Under
While you're playing mind chess trying to decide what to get who for the holidays, some of the season's best beauty gifts are selling out faster than you can say Santa. But not to worry, there's still plenty to go around — especially on the beauty front.
Whether you've already started your stash of stocking stuffers or you've crafted a mental checklist of items for the doorman, the dog walker, or any person who helps makes your life a little more sane, there's an abundance of beauty goods ready to be shared. Even better, these all cost less than two days' worth of peppermint mochas.
Milani Make It Dewy 3-in-1 Setting Spray Hydrate + Illuminate + Set
$10
from milanicosmetics.com
Yes To Ultimate Mask Kit - 5ct
$9.99
from Target
Sparkle On Nail Lacquer
$7.29
from Sally Beauty
Formula 10.0.6 Merry Multi Masking Holiday CollectionBuy Now See more Ulta Face Masks
Limited Edition Kandee Johnson Frosted Sugar Cookie Conditioner
$7.99
Miracle Complexion Sponge Ornament
$5.99
MEMEBOX I Dew Care Bear Headband Brown
$6
Being Salted Caramel & Macadamia Body Mist
$8
Sleek MakeUP Mini MJR Matte Metallic
$10
from Walgreens
MEMEBOX Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Baby Pink
$6
Coconut Oil Nourishing Mini Gift Set
$8
from Urban Outfitters
