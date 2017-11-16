50 Beauty Gifts That You Can Buy For $10 and Under

While you're playing mind chess trying to decide what to get who for the holidays, some of the season's best beauty gifts are selling out faster than you can say Santa. But not to worry, there's still plenty to go around — especially on the beauty front.

Whether you've already started your stash of stocking stuffers or you've crafted a mental checklist of items for the doorman, the dog walker, or any person who helps makes your life a little more sane, there's an abundance of beauty goods ready to be shared. Even better, these all cost less than two days' worth of peppermint mochas.