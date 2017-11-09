17 Essential Beauty Minis You Need in Your Holiday Travel Bag

Amid all this gift giving, you should also take the time to pick up something for yourself. It can be daunting — I personally have a self-imposed rule of no purchases for myself after Dec. 1 — but one guilt-free way to indulge is through holiday minis. After all, 'tis the season to travel back home, and you can't lug a full-size bottle of Farsali Unicorn Essence on your flight, now, can you? When you think of it this way, these beauty minis are more like essentials.

So go forth and add to cart! If you need guidance, read on for the 17 best minis that won't clog up your weekender as you haul it on all those planes, trains, and cars this Winter.