17 Essential Beauty Minis You Need in Your Holiday Travel Bag

Amid all this gift giving, you should also take the time to pick up something for yourself. It can be daunting — I personally have a self-imposed rule of no purchases for myself after Dec. 1 — but one guilt-free way to indulge is through holiday minis. After all, 'tis the season to travel back home, and you can't lug a full-size bottle of Farsali Unicorn Essence on your flight, now, can you? When you think of it this way, these beauty minis are more like essentials.

So go forth and add to cart! If you need guidance, read on for the 17 best minis that won't clog up your weekender as you haul it on all those planes, trains, and cars this Winter.

Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara Mini
$12
from Sephora
See more Too Faced Mascara
Tarte
Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette
$23
from Sephora
See more Tarte Eye Shadow
Sephora Beauty Products
FarsÁLi Unicorn Essence Mini
$20
from Sephora
See more Sephora Beauty Products
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream Mini
$16
from Sephora
See more Kiehl's Face Care
Moroccanoil
Treatment Mini
$15
from Sephora
See more Moroccanoil Beauty Products
Stila
Written in the Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set
$45 $25
from Sephora
See more Stila Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Clinique
Great Skin, Great Deal for Combination Oily Skin
$27
from Clinique
See more Clinique Skin Care
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment Mini
$105
from Sephora
See more Sunday Riley Beauty Products
Urban Decay
Little Vices Lipstick Kit
$25
from Sephora
See more Urban Decay Lipstick
Ulta Hair Removal
Sphynx 3-in-1 Anywhere Razor
$14.99
from Ulta
See more Ulta Hair Removal
Free People
Pore Triple Action Cleansing Stick
$25
from Free People
See more Free People Skin Care
Free People
Skinny Dip X Tangle Teezer Detangling Hair Brush
$16
from Free People
See more Free People Brushes & Combs
Dogeared
Phenomenal Lil Zip Cosmetic Case
$24
from Zappos
See more Dogeared Makeup & Travel Bags
Tom Ford
Clutch-Size Lip Balm
$36
from Bergdorf Goodman
See more Tom Ford Lip Gloss
Eyeko
Mini Eye Wardrobe - Black
$33
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
See more Eyeko Eye Makeup
NEST Fragrances
White Sandalwood Rollerball, 0.27 oz./ 8.0 mL
$27
from Neiman Marcus
See more NEST Fragrances Fragrances
Essie
Rebecca Minkoff Nail Lacquer Mini 4-piece Set
$12.99
from HSN
See more Essie Nail Polish
