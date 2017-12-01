22 New Beauty Launches That Are Coming in Hot For December 2017

Every month, we comb through the best new launches you need to scoop up in 31 days or fewer. We're closing down the year with one of the best lineups yet. We are sharing everything we're loving, from the Chanel, RMS, and Gucci highlighters that will make moonbeams shoot from your cheeks to the gets-the-job-done skin care you need for the colder months via Sunday Riley, Tatcha, and E.L.F. Keep reading to discover the newbies we can't get enough of!