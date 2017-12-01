 Skip Nav
22 New Beauty Launches That Are Coming in Hot For December 2017

Every month, we comb through the best new launches you need to scoop up in 31 days or fewer. We're closing down the year with one of the best lineups yet. We are sharing everything we're loving, from the Chanel, RMS, and Gucci highlighters that will make moonbeams shoot from your cheeks to the gets-the-job-done skin care you need for the colder months via Sunday Riley, Tatcha, and E.L.F. Keep reading to discover the newbies we can't get enough of!

The Organic Pharmacy Rose Diamond Eye Cream
GlamGlow #GlitterMask
Tatcha The Deep Cleanse
Gucci Sunstone Illuminating Powder
E.L.F. Charcoal Hydrogel Under Eye Masks
Prada La Femme Prada L'Eau Eau de Toilette Spray
Dose of Colors "The Snuggle Is Real" Set
Annick Goutal Discovery Set
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
Tom Ford Lip Slick
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Shine-Control Clay Mask
GoopGlow Morning Skin Superpowder
RMS Luminizer Gift Set
8 Faces Boundless Solid Oil
Essie Gel Couture Polish in Gold Gilding
Saints & Sinners Illuminati Divine Shine Holographic Serum
Tarte Tarteist Pro Palette (Product)Red
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Candle
Wayskin Skin Analyzer
Pretty Animalz Unicorn Anti-Blemish Sheet Mask
Chanel Le Signe Du Lion Illuminating Powder
