What Fenty Beauty's Universal Red Lipstick Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint ($24) may be the last liquid red lipstick you ever buy. Like the name suggests, the formula is stunning! The shade is what we call a "true red" or universal red, meaning it is not too cool or too warm and it flatters most (if not all) skin tones.

The texture glides on in a way that looks like latex but feels like velvet. It dries down to a stain that is not dehydrating like similar products. And it claims to have 12 hours of staying power. To see if this is all true, we tested the shade against diverse complexions. See the results ahead, then shop it on Nov. 23 at midnight ET at Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com and in Sephora stores that day.

"Somehow with minimal makeup, greasy hair, and a baggy sweater, this lipstick made me feel sexy and sassy. It spread to fill in all of my lips, making my pout appear naturally plumper. I'm also really sensitive to dry liquid lipsticks (for example, I can't wear Kylie Lip Kit formulas). And while this was smooth and matte, it did not feel uncomfortable at all. I love the bright-red shade against my medium-light complexion." — Lauren Levinson, senior editor, Beauty
"I have trouble finding red lipsticks that match my skin tone, so I was skeptical at first to try this, but happy I did. The formula effortlessly glided across my lips and delivered a nice glossy, even finish. Unlike some other products I've tried, this one didn't smudge and dried rather quickly (before I even finished typing this). I like that it perks up my face, and like all red lip wearers can attest to, it makes you feel bold and confident." — Marina Liao, assistant editor, Fashion
"A makeout-proof lipstick is great and all (especially for a smooch session set to Rihanna's 'Kiss It Better'), but you know what's even more great? PASTA-PROOF LIPSTICK! Yup, this paint did the impossible by lasting through a dinner in Little Italy, and I am obsessed with it. The crazy-pigmented stain does not budge for anything, so be careful when applying — once it's on, it's on! But I feel so crazy-confident in Lip Stunna that I'm going to skip Thanksgiving just so I can buy these babies ASAP and hoard them like nobody's business." — Alaina Demopoulos, editorial assistant, Beauty
"Red is my color. So when I saw Fenty Beauty was coming out with a liquid lipstick, I couldn't wait to get my hands on it. Color-wise, it did not disappoint. The blue-red tint is perfect for my medium-tan skin tone. And the pigment? Goodness is it powerful — I did my entire lip with just one dip of the applicator! My only con is that it feels a bit drying on the lips, but that can easily be remedied by prepping with a balm first. You also have to be super careful with applying because the formula does not budge (so, don't apply it in the back of a taxi!). I got a ton of compliments from friends on the shade, so I'm going to say Rihanna wins yet again." — Kristina Rodulfo, editor, Beauty
"I really like that this hue is so wearable. It warms up my light-olive complexion and instantly made me feel more put-together. The formula applied smoothly and didn't crumble throughout the day like other liquid lipsticks I've tried. I also loved that the formula was so intensely pigmented; I only had to apply a single coat without any touch-ups. I plan to wear this with everything from holiday dresses to black moto jackets. Leave it to Rihanna to make me turn a bold color into a makeup staple." — Sarah Siegel, editorial assistant, Shopping and Products
"When it comes to red lipstick, my motto is go bold or go home. Stunna goes bold AF, and I am completely obsessed. The color has a fire-engine crimson payoff on my complexion that made me feel sexy as hell. I love that it is super opaque and that you only need one coat for full coverage. I also really love the unique applicator that lets you line your lips and color them in at the same time. I'll definitely be putting this stunna on for date nights, holiday parties, and when my beauty look just needs some oomph." — Aimee Simeon, social media editor and contributing writer
