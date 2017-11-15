What Fenty Beauty's Universal Red Lipstick Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint ($24) may be the last liquid red lipstick you ever buy. Like the name suggests, the formula is stunning! The shade is what we call a "true red" or universal red, meaning it is not too cool or too warm and it flatters most (if not all) skin tones.

The texture glides on in a way that looks like latex but feels like velvet. It dries down to a stain that is not dehydrating like similar products. And it claims to have 12 hours of staying power. To see if this is all true, we tested the shade against diverse complexions. See the results ahead, then shop it on Nov. 23 at midnight ET at Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com and in Sephora stores that day.