These Are the Hottest Beauty Products Launching in October, According to Editors

If you're not celebrating Halloween this year, you can still go HAM with your beauty style in October. As the season gets cozier, we're ready to swap light creams for more nourishing ones, revisit our hot tools (because thank God the humidity is gone!), and try out bolder makeup looks. Here, we are sharing our favorite new product launches for October to help you achieve all of this and more. Read on for newbies from Tom Ford, Chanel, SK-II, NYX, and more!

Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum
$135
Buy Now
Body Hero
$35
Buy Now
Charmed Aroma Charcoal Bath Bomb
$16
Buy Now
SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream
$195
Buy Now
Advanced Renewal Cream
$122
Buy Now
The Power Pair
$37
Buy Now
Intensive Repair Serum
$90
Buy Now
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
Buy Now
Fresh FreshFace Instant Glow Luminizer in Sunset
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum
RMS "Wild With Desire" Lipstick
Glossier Body Hero Set
Christian Dior Double Rouge
Charmed Aroma Charcoal Bath Bomb
Surratt Beauty Les Lumières Lip Lustre
SK-II Ultimate Revival Eye Cream
Philosophy Autumn Favorites Shower Gel Trio
Malin + Goetz Advanced Renewal Cream
Kosas Saturate and Illuminate in "Papaya 1972"
Maison Margiela Wicked Love Parfum
Victoria Beckham For Estée Lauder Eye Foil in Burnt Anise
Sigma Beauty The Power Pair
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil
Kristina Holey + Marie Veronique Intensive Repair Serum
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Tom Ford Eau de Parfum in "F*cking Fabulous"
Phuong Dang Perfumes in Déjà Vu
Nars x Man Ray Off Limits Photogloss Lip Lacquer in Off Limits
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingEditor's PickMust HavesBeauty ProductsMakeupHairSkin Care
