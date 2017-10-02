These Are the Hottest Beauty Products Launching in October, According to Editors

If you're not celebrating Halloween this year, you can still go HAM with your beauty style in October. As the season gets cozier, we're ready to swap light creams for more nourishing ones, revisit our hot tools (because thank God the humidity is gone!), and try out bolder makeup looks. Here, we are sharing our favorite new product launches for October to help you achieve all of this and more. Read on for newbies from Tom Ford, Chanel, SK-II, NYX, and more!