10 Bronzers That Will Make Fair Skin Look Marvelous, Not Muddy

Along with many other fellow fair-complected ladies, I don't mind being pale AF in the Summer, but I do mind looking like I have a vampiric pallor. I wear bronzer all year round to add life back into my sallow skin . . . and to avoid the concerned queries of "Are you feeling OK?"

However, finding a formula that looks realistic on my complexion was no easy task. Many shades lean too orange on my practically-white skin, and overall, the pickings are just too dark for me. (I daresay this was a more challenging quest than finding a perfectly pale highlighter!) After lots of trial and error, though, I've landed on some really exceptional products. I promise these bronzers will transform your skin from the eerie glow of "never seen sunlight" to the sun-kissed warmth of "just got back from the Bahamas." Read on!