10 Bronzers That Will Make Fair Skin Look Marvelous, Not Muddy

Along with many other fellow fair-complected ladies, I don't mind being pale AF in the Summer, but I do mind looking like I have a vampiric pallor. I wear bronzer all year round to add life back into my sallow skin . . . and to avoid the concerned queries of "Are you feeling OK?"

However, finding a formula that looks realistic on my complexion was no easy task. Many shades lean too orange on my practically-white skin, and overall, the pickings are just too dark for me. (I daresay this was a more challenging quest than finding a perfectly pale highlighter!) After lots of trial and error, though, I've landed on some really exceptional products. I promise these bronzers will transform your skin from the eerie glow of "never seen sunlight" to the sun-kissed warmth of "just got back from the Bahamas." Read on!

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess

It's rare that I finish a beauty product (regardless of how much I adore something, I try so many formulas that it's hard to keep up!), but I've gone through two of these Tarte bronzers. The finely-milled powder is loaded with natural-looking golden pearl shimmer. This makes your complexion appear especially luminous, as well as sun-kissed.

Buy it: Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess ($30)

Tarte
Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Face Bronzer
Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Irrésistiblement
Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Irrésistiblement

The classic Laguna may get all of the credit (and it's still one of my favorites!), but pale girls should really snatch up this Nars bronzer, too. The matte formula has a pinkish-red undertone, flawlessly mimicking the hue of skin when it's both burned and tan after a day at the beach.

Buy it: Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Irrésistiblement ($39)

Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Irrésistiblement
$39
from narscosmetics.com
Buy Now
Benefit Cosmetics Dew the Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics Dew the Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer

Benefit's original Hoola formula is widely celebrated, but this sheer liquid iteration is especially flattering on pale skin. I like adding a pump's worth of cream to my foundation to give my fair complexion a subtle glow.

Buy it: Benefit Cosmetics Dew the Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer ($28)

Benefit Cosmetics
Dew the Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Makeup
MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Golden
MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Golden

This formula has a ruddy (not orange!) undertone, making it look hyperrealistic when dusted on pale skin. Like all of MAC's powder products, it can be applied very lightly for a more natural look, or layered on to create a believable, beach goddess glow.

Buy it: MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Golden ($26)

M·A·C
MAC Bronzing Powder - Bronze
$27
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Pressed Powder
Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzing Powder in Aruba
Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzing Powder in Aruba

Bobbi Brown told Into the Gloss that she developed this peachy-hued shade specifically for her rabbi's daughter, because "she's so white-skinned." When you try it on yourself, you'll feel like this is your bespoke bronzer, too.

Buy it: Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzing Powder in Aruba ($42)

Bobbi Brown
Highlighting Bronzing Powder
$42
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Face Makeup
Shiseido Oil-Free Bronzer in Light
Shiseido Oil-Free Bronzer in Light

Blemish-prone beauties and those with warm undertones alike will covet this product. It's dermatologist-tested and noncomedogenic, so it won't exacerbate sensitive skin, and the formula's yellow cast will be especially flattering on golden-toned gals.

Buy it: Shiseido Oil-Free Bronzer in Light ($35)

Shiseido
Bronzer Oil-Free
$35
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Shiseido Face Bronzer
Too Faced Snow Bunny Luminous Bronzer
Too Faced Snow Bunny Luminous Bronzer

Don't be thrown by that chocolate stripe! All the shades in this compact blend together beautifully to create a fair, rosy-bronze hue that won't overwhelm pale skin. Women with complexions on the darker side of light will enjoy using this product in Winter — it's designed to look like the tan one gets after a day on the ski slopes!

Buy it: Too Faced Snow Bunny Luminous Bronzer ($30)

Too Faced
Snow Bunny Luminous Bronzer
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Face Bronzer
Bare Minerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer
Bare Minerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer

After just one use of this unique serum formula, you'll be hooked. Add a supersubtle warmth to pale complexions or build it up to a full-on bronze — either way, you'll be reeling in the compliments. I recommend using this specially-designed brush ($30) to apply, as it beautifully buffs the liquid into skin instead of smudging it around.

Buy it: Bare Minerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer ($28)

bareMinerals
Limited Edition bareSkin® Perfecting Face Brush
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more bareMinerals Face Brushes & Applicators
Bare Minerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer
$28
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Pixi Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush in Subtly Suntouched
Pixi Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush in Subtly Suntouched

Not only does this product come with its very own brush, it practically doubles as a two-in-one powder. Pale gals can use it as a bronzer, but when they layer on their favorite faux tanning formulas, the microfine shimmer acts beautifully as a highlighter, too.

Buy it: Pixi Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush in Subtly Suntouched ($18)

Pixi
By Petra Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush
$18
from Target
Buy Now See more Pixi Brushes & Applicators
Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer in 10M Natural Matte Honey
Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer in 10M Natural Matte Honey

If you've come to the end of this slideshow still wary that any of these bronzers will suit your lily-white complexion (though you shouldn't — I swear I tested them!), check out this one. It is mind-boggling sheer, leaving the faintest whisper of sun on skin.

Buy it: Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer in 10M Natural Matte Honey ($36)

Make Up For Ever
Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Make Up For Ever Face Makeup
