Pale Girls Will Love These Superfair Highlighters

Strobing is the hottest trend in beauty right now, but even if you know how to DIY the technique, you may be feeling left out if you have pale skin — I know how that is. Mid- to darker-toned complexions look simply stunning with a shimmering highlight, but when I tried to re-create the look at home, that glimmer was undetectable on my pale skin. Don't worry, fellow pasty princesses! I scoured the market for the lightest illuminators. Not only will these show up, they will make your bone structure pop.

Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
$38
from Sephora
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator in Ice
$13
from ulta.com
Laura Geller Baked Split Highlighter Duo With Brush in French Vanilla and
$43
from ulta.com
NARS
Illuminator
$30
from Sephora
Too Faced
Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder Duo
$30
from Sephora
Stila All Over Liquid Shimmer in Kitten
$20
from beauty.com
Sephora Eye Makeup
Touch In Sol Light Bright Brow Spot Highlighter
$21
from Sephora
ColourPop Supershock Cheek in Smokin' Whistles
$8
from colourpop.com
Benefit Cosmetics
High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter
$12
from Sephora
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumiere Highlighting Fluid - Luster
$41
from Nordstrom
M·A·C
Mineralize Skinfinish
$33
from M·A·C
For the Woman Who Is Paler Than Snow
For the Cool-Toned Highlighting Queen
For Illuminator Newbies
For the Shimmer-Obsessed
For the First Date
For a Tropical Getaway-Worthy Glow
For the Girl Who Wants #BrowsOnFleek
For the Gal Who Wants to Gleam on a Budget
For the Natural Beauty
For the Lady Who's in Love With Rose Gold
For the Makeup Artist Building Out Their Stash
