Pale Girls Will Love These Superfair Highlighters
Strobing is the hottest trend in beauty right now, but even if you know how to DIY the technique, you may be feeling left out if you have pale skin — I know how that is. Mid- to darker-toned complexions look simply stunning with a shimmering highlight, but when I tried to re-create the look at home, that glimmer was undetectable on my pale skin. Don't worry, fellow pasty princesses! I scoured the market for the lightest illuminators. Not only will these show up, they will make your bone structure pop.
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
$38
Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder Duo
$30
Touch In Sol Light Bright Brow Spot Highlighter
$21
High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter
$12
Liquid Lumiere Highlighting Fluid - Luster
$41
from Nordstrom
