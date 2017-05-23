According to Reviewers, These Are the Best Drugstore Self-Tanners

 Skip Nav
While a little bit of vitamin D is healthy in moderation, self-tanning is the best option if you're looking to develop — or maintain — a tan without getting any sun damage. Whether you're new to the world of faux glow or a seasoned pro at applying bronzed lotions, there are a ton of products to choose from. From sprays to lotions and everything in between, it can feel like an intimidating space to tackle. So we looked to reviewers to case the drugstore aisles in search of the best.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan

The self-tanner: Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan ($13)

Why people like it: 351 people have reviewed this on Target, and they seem to like it for two reasons: it's available in three shades, and it even has SPF 20.

James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face
James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face

The self-tanner: James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face ($28)

Why people like it: You can work on your tan while you catch up on your beauty sleep. In the morning, you wake with a flawless glow.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist

The self-tanner: St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist ($40)

Why people like it: No more blotchy back spots. This can features a 360-degree nozzle so you can ensure even application. Plus, you can customize it to your needs. Leave it on for one hour for a light tan, and three hours for a deep tan.

Neutrogena Micromist Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tan
Neutrogena Micromist Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tan

The self-tanner: Neutrogena® Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tan Medium ($10)

Why people like it: Orange hands no more! This mister was made to keep your palms free of product, and the people agree. Here's what one reviewer said: "This tanning spray is the best out of any tanning product I have tried. It's easy to apply, dries quickly, and is streak-free. I have tried many different tanning lotions, but this one is the most convenient and gives me the most natural looking tan."

St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse Dark
St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse Dark

The self-tanner: St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse Dark - 200ml ($13)
Why people like it: A 5-star review on Target says, "Just tried this product for the first time and am totally in love! The color is so natural and even with my very fair skin, it made me look golden brown. Make sure to buy the applicator mitt (also sold by St. Moriz) because it will stain your palms. Was so easy to apply. It has a guide color to show you where you've applied."

L'Oreal Sublime Body Expertise Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion
L'Oreal Sublime Body Expertise Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion

The self-tanner: L'Oreal Sublime Body Expertise Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion Medium ($8, originally $12)

Why people like it: This product seems to be a go-to among users. Here's what one reviewer said: "This is the best self-tanner I've used so far! I put it on before bed and by the morning my skin is a shade darker. Not orange at all either. I've gotten so many compliments."

Nivea Sun Kissed Radiance Gradual Tanner & Body Lotion Fair to Medium
Nivea Sun Kissed Radiance Gradual Tanner & Body Lotion Fair to Medium

The self-tanner: Nivea Sun Kissed Radiance Gradual Tanner & Body Lotion Fair to Medium ($10)

Why people like it: If you're in the market for something gradual, you may want to try this ultramoisturizing option. Some people report that they apply multiple times, which helps get them the exact tan effect they were hoping for.

Banana Boat Sunless Summer Color Self Tanning Lotion
Banana Boat Sunless Summer Color Self Tanning Lotion

The self-tanner: Banana Boat Sunless Summer Color Self Tanning Lotion, Light to Medium ($8)

Why people like it: A whopping 471 people had something to rave about. Here's what one reviewer said: "I have tried numerous brands, expensive and cheap, and this one works just as well or better than more expensive brands. The color is more natural and less orangey. I can use it on my face and it does not make my skin feel oily or clog my pores."

Jergens Natural Glow Pump
Jergens Natural Glow Pump

The self-tanner: Jergens Natural Glow Pump ($13)

Why people like it: The reviews all seem to tell the same story — this is a top seller because it's easy to use. Here's what one reviewer said: "I apply this after my evening shower and the next morning I wake up to a nice sun glowing tan. Easy to apply."

