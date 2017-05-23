According to Reviewers, These Are the Best Drugstore Self-Tanners

While a little bit of vitamin D is healthy in moderation, self-tanning is the best option if you're looking to develop — or maintain — a tan without getting any sun damage. Whether you're new to the world of faux glow or a seasoned pro at applying bronzed lotions, there are a ton of products to choose from. From sprays to lotions and everything in between, it can feel like an intimidating space to tackle. So we looked to reviewers to case the drugstore aisles in search of the best.