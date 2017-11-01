 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Pro-Approved Eye Shadow Palettes That Work on Brown Eyes

Like you, we're always on the hunt for new eye shadow palettes. And while we tend to go into buying makeup with the mindset of "the more shades, the better" (this new one from E.L.F. has 100 pans), experts say it's important to weigh quality over quantity when it comes to choosing the right palette.

If you, like makeup artist Lisa Aharon, happen to be among our brown-eyed readers, Aharon suggests gravitating toward purple, warm rust, and navy tones. "The contrast is really flattering and makes brown eyes pop. These seem to make the whites of the eyes appear whiter, too! I also love a copper or bronze in the mix to bring out any golden or hazel tones in a warmer brown iris," said Aharon, who has worked with hazel- and brown-eyed beauties like Rashida Jones, Zoey Deutch, and Emily Robinson.

Read on for 10 luxurious eye shadow palettes that appear to have been made with the brown-eyed girl in mind — including several of Aharon's personal go-tos!

Modernist Eyeshadow Palette in Graphite
$58
Buy Now
Expert Pick: Lancome Color Design Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Amour
Marc Jacobs Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Frivoluxe
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Eyeshadow Palette Vol. II
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Seductive Rose
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership III Eyeshadow Palette in Subversive
Expert Pick: Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Magnify
Ciaté London Chloe Morello Pretty, Fun & Fearless Eyeshadow Palette
Hourglass Modernist Eyeshadow Palette in Graphite
Sephora Collection Colorful 5 Eyeshadow Palette
Start Slideshow
Beauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingEye Shadow PaletteBeauty ProductsEye ShadowMakeup
Shop More
Sephora Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Tarte
Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Too Faced
Natural Love Ultimate Neutral Eye Shadow Palette
from Sephora
$59
Tarte
Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
from Sephora
$42
Sephora
Pretty Vulgar Nightingale Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$35
Tarte Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Tarte
Tartelette in Bloom Clay Eye Shadow Palette
from QVC
$45
Tarte
Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Tarte
Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer w/ Sponge
from QVC
$28
Tarte
Holiday Blockbuster Eyeshadow Palette
from QVC
$46
Lancôme Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Lancôme
Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow - Accomplice
from Nordstrom
$21
Lancôme
Le Metallique Liquid Shadow - 01 Azure
from Nordstrom
$29
Lancôme
Color Design Eye Shadow
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$20
Lancôme
Audacity In Paris Eyeshadow Palette
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$69
Lancôme
Color Design Eyeshadow Palette - 108 Beige Brulee
from Nordstrom
$50
Sephora Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Must Haves
These Are the 13 Fall Essentials 1 Shopping Editor Is Planning to Buy This Week
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Beauty
These Eye Shadow Palettes Are Too Beautiful to Use, but Just the Right Amount of Pretty to Give
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Sephora Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
helen_berkun
futilitiesmore
sosageblog
puckerupstyle
Tarte Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
salesbuzztv
texasfashionspot
beloverlyblog
chelseaesheridan
Lancôme Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lillyandgrant
glam_karen
simplyclassycassie
wardrobe_oxygen
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds