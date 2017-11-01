9 Pro-Approved Eye Shadow Palettes That Work on Brown Eyes

Like you, we're always on the hunt for new eye shadow palettes. And while we tend to go into buying makeup with the mindset of "the more shades, the better" (this new one from E.L.F. has 100 pans), experts say it's important to weigh quality over quantity when it comes to choosing the right palette.

If you, like makeup artist Lisa Aharon, happen to be among our brown-eyed readers, Aharon suggests gravitating toward purple, warm rust, and navy tones. "The contrast is really flattering and makes brown eyes pop. These seem to make the whites of the eyes appear whiter, too! I also love a copper or bronze in the mix to bring out any golden or hazel tones in a warmer brown iris," said Aharon, who has worked with hazel- and brown-eyed beauties like Rashida Jones, Zoey Deutch, and Emily Robinson.

Read on for 10 luxurious eye shadow palettes that appear to have been made with the brown-eyed girl in mind — including several of Aharon's personal go-tos!