I Tried the 5 Best Fenty Beauty Products For Fair Skin — They Get an A+ From Me

When Rihanna released her Fenty Beauty line, I wasted no time in testing it out. I was excited to hear how inclusive the collection is for all skin tones, and that all the products are cruelty free. So, how would these goodies appear on my very fair complexion? Spoiler alert: they look damn good.

I was pleasantly surprised by how versatile and wearable the products are. I tried everything from the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation to the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer — and plenty of highlighters too, of course. If you have a pale skin tone too, let me be your guide to the very best Fenty Beauty products for your face. I tried most of the line over the course of a couple days, so I can truly attest to what is best. Check out how it all looks!