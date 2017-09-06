 Skip Nav
I Tested 10 Foundations For My Pale Problem Skin — Here Were the Results

Since I began wearing makeup around age 12, I've had endless trouble finding the perfect foundation. I'm cool-toned and pale — like, very pale — and I have a bit of problem skin. Namely, mild adult acne, some hyperpigmentation on my cheeks, an oily t-zone, and a couple of aggravating dry patches just beneath my jawbone. As you can imagine, slapping on a little cover-up is a pretty necessary part of my daily routine. But finding that perfect shade and formula? That's another (slightly frustrating) story.

I've noticed that makeup brands tend to market only light to medium shades, which means you can usually find me frantically trying to buff away an orange jawline before running out the door every morning. In fact, I almost always have to mix in NYC's Manic Panic Virgin Dreamtone Gothic Foundation with whatever cover-up I'm using just to make my face actually match my neck. So when I was given the opportunity to test 10 foundations for porcelain people, I jumped pounced at the chance. Ahead are the varied results of my experiment. And in case you were curious, yeah, I did finally find my holy grail product. Praise be!

NYX Invincible Fullest Coverage Foundation
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
Nars Luminous Powder Foundation
Maybelline Dream Velvet Foundation
Revlon PhotoReady Airbrush Effect
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup
Covergirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-In-1 Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation
Smashbox Studio Skin 15-Hour Wear
