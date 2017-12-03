 Skip Nav
Pinterest Searches For Hair Accessories Are Up 400%, So We Found The Prettiest Ones
Pinterest Searches For Hair Accessories Are Up 400%, So We Found The Prettiest Ones

Headbands, usually reserved for your Blair Waldorf Halloween costume, are back in a big way. How big, you ask? If Pinterest data is to be believed, searches for "hair accessories" are up by 400 percent. That means it's time to pull your hair back into a ponytail and get to work — shopping for your new favorite accoutrement, of course!

Of course, the term "hair accessories" applies not only to headbands, but also bows, clips, and barrettes. So, even if 'bands give you headaches, you can get in on one of the season's most fabulously girlie trends. Ahead, we've found the 16 prettiest hair accessories you can buy right now.

Forever 21
Rhinestone Tiara Headband
$5.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hair Accessories
Gold Star Headband
$38
from storets.com
Buy Now
Free People Silk Bow Barette
$18
from freepeople.com
Buy Now
Jennifer Behr
Star Clip Set of 2
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jennifer Behr Hair Accessories
Dolce & Gabbana
Gold and Black Queen Headband
$845 $448
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Hair Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Kitten Claw Hair Clip
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Zara Bejeweled Rigid Headband
$23
from zara.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Hair Accessories
Berry Rose Embellished Velvet Headband
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hair Accessories
Charming charlie
Julieta Pavé Head Wrap
$16 $8.35
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Hair Accessories
Asos
Rhinestone Buckle Headband
$19 $9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Accessories
Tasha
Stone Headband
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tasha Hair Accessories
Johnny Loves Rosie
Pearl & Dragonfly Double Row Headband
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Johnny Loves Rosie Hair Accessories
NET-A-PORTER.COM Bridal Veils & Headpieces
LELET NY - Oculous Rose Gold-plated Faux Pearl Headband
$170
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Bridal Veils & Headpieces
Asos
Crystal Back Headband
$19 $13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Accessories
Salvatore Ferragamo
Vara Bow Astrakhan Headband
$260
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Hair Accessories
shopbop.com Hair Accessories
Alexandre de Paris Thin Headband
$50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Hair Accessories
Deepa Gurnani
Lina Crystal Headband
$190
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Deepa Gurnani Hair Accessories
