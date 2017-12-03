Best Hair Accessories 2017
Pinterest Searches For Hair Accessories Are Up 400%, So We Found The Prettiest Ones
Headbands, usually reserved for your Blair Waldorf Halloween costume, are back in a big way. How big, you ask? If Pinterest data is to be believed, searches for "hair accessories" are up by 400 percent. That means it's time to pull your hair back into a ponytail and get to work — shopping for your new favorite accoutrement, of course!
Of course, the term "hair accessories" applies not only to headbands, but also bows, clips, and barrettes. So, even if 'bands give you headaches, you can get in on one of the season's most fabulously girlie trends. Ahead, we've found the 16 prettiest hair accessories you can buy right now.
Rhinestone Tiara Headband
$5.90
from Forever 21
Star Clip Set of 2
$125
Gold and Black Queen Headband
$845 $448
from SSENSE
Kitten Claw Hair Clip
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Berry Rose Embellished Velvet Headband
$32
from Nordstrom
Julieta Pavé Head Wrap
$16 $8.35
from Charming charlie
Pearl & Dragonfly Double Row Headband
$45
LELET NY - Oculous Rose Gold-plated Faux Pearl Headband
$170
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Vara Bow Astrakhan Headband
$260
Alexandre de Paris Thin Headband
$50
Lina Crystal Headband
$190
