Pinterest Searches For Hair Accessories Are Up 400%, So We Found The Prettiest Ones

Headbands, usually reserved for your Blair Waldorf Halloween costume, are back in a big way. How big, you ask? If Pinterest data is to be believed, searches for "hair accessories" are up by 400 percent. That means it's time to pull your hair back into a ponytail and get to work — shopping for your new favorite accoutrement, of course!

Of course, the term "hair accessories" applies not only to headbands, but also bows, clips, and barrettes. So, even if 'bands give you headaches, you can get in on one of the season's most fabulously girlie trends. Ahead, we've found the 16 prettiest hair accessories you can buy right now.