21 Gifts For the Hair-Obsessed Friend in Your Life

If you know someone who has a standing appointment with her colorist every six weeks, is a regular at the local blow-dry salon, and would rather be late than leave the house without styling her hair, then boy, do we have the perfect shopping guide for you. From chic hair accessories to practical travel-friendly products, we've thought of every possible tool your hair-obsessed friend could ever want. Shop all the goodies ahead.

Chloe + Isabel x Jen Atkin Safety Pin Bun Cuff
R+Co Round Brush
Oribe Travel Essentials Collection
The Hollywood Silk Solution Silk Pillowcase
Shhhowercap
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
Drybar The Scent of Drybar Scented Candle
The Wrap Life Devi Wrap
Ouai Blown-A-Ouai Set
Three Squares S.OIL Serum
Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets
Go-Comb Vibrant 3-Pack
Ivy Park Backless Running Cap
Kristin Ess Working Texture Spray + Beach Wave Spray Set
Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
GHD Nocturne Flight Travel Dryer
Sephora Favorites Dream Creams
Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring Trio
Mason Pearson Brush
IGK Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray
Alexandre de Paris Pince Medium Hair Clip
