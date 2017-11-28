21 Gifts For the Hair-Obsessed Friend in Your Life

If you know someone who has a standing appointment with her colorist every six weeks, is a regular at the local blow-dry salon, and would rather be late than leave the house without styling her hair, then boy, do we have the perfect shopping guide for you. From chic hair accessories to practical travel-friendly products, we've thought of every possible tool your hair-obsessed friend could ever want. Shop all the goodies ahead.



The 15 Best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars of 2017 Related