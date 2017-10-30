Experts Agree: These Are the 9 Best Hair Colors For Darker Skin

Choosing the right hair color is almost as tricky as finding the perfect foundation shade. Undertones, seasonal shifts, and lighting are all key factors in getting it just right. Much like with nailing foundation, the nuances of darker skin make hair color equally difficult to perfect. That's why we asked hair color experts to share exactly which shades look best on warm brown skin.

The search for finding your perfect hair color starts by looking at your skin's undertones. Hairstylist Noel Reid-Killings told POPSUGAR that as a general rule, ashy, cool brown, chestnut, and chocolate tones work well on darker skin.

While you can still rock blonde or even vibrant rainbow shades, dark colors are always a safe choice to make hair look thick and healthy.

If you want to roll with a new color trend, shades like turquoise, emerald, and hunter greens are on the rise and also happen to be winning options for darker complexions.

Read on to see how nine celebs with deeper skin, nailed a spectrum of strands shades.