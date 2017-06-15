Ice, Ice, Baby: 11 Celebrities Who've Rocked Platinum Blonde Hair

Going blonde can be a commitment, especially if you're going platinum blonde, but that hasn't stopped celebrities from giving the icy hue a go. Kim Kardashian famously debuted the shade during Paris Fashion Week in 2015, and Taylor Swift went even lighter for Coachella in 2016. While many steer clear of bleaching their hair out of fear of damaging their beautiful strands, these stars have proven that with the right maintenance — and help from a professional — anybody can be a blonde! Still not convinced? Here's a little celebrity hair-spiration to help you take the plunge.